The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major trade later in the NBA offseason to land Peyton Watson and sign him to a new contract. In the three-team trade that also included the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, the Cavaliers moved Max Strus and picks out West to add their top target all summer. Now, Cleveland is expected to have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA for next season.

Watson joins a stacked starting lineup that already featured Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, with him projected to fill the small forward position.

Previously, it was either Strus, Dean Wade, or Jalen Tyson, but now, with Watson traded for and signed to a new four-year, $88 million contract, he’s set to have a big role on the wing for the Cavaliers next season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup After Peyton Watson Trade

By all accounts, here is what the Cavaliers’ projected starting lineup will look like next season after the Watson trade:

PG: James Harden

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Peyton Watson

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

While this Cavaliers starting lineup is intriguing and has a chance to be very dangerous in the Eastern Conference, it comes with a caveat.

Technically, Harden is unsigned and not a current member of the Cavaliers. He reportedly had a ‘wink-wink’ deal with Cleveland to sign a new contract this summer, but that hasn’t happened.

However, with the Cavaliers rounding out their offseason, they were likely waiting to find out how much money would be available to give Harden after adding Watson.

Bobby Marks of ESPN gave more financial context after the trade.

“Notes for Cleveland – Sign-and-trade hard caps them at the first apron – Prior to re-signing James Harden, they are roughly $29M below the first apron – They have no tradeable firsts available right now,” he wrote in a post on X.

Still, if everything goes to plan, which so far it has, the Cavaliers’ starting lineup will be one of the best in the NBA for next season.

Cleveland Adds Top Wing, Signs Him To New Contract

Shams Charania of ESPN was the first to break the news of the Cavaliers’ mid-August trade for Watson.

“BREAKING: Cleveland, Denver and the Clippers have agreed on a trade sending Peyton Watson to the Cavaliers, Max Strus to LA, and an unprotected 2031 Cavs first-round pick and a 2032 Kings second-rounder to the Nuggets, sources tell ESPN,” he wrote on X.

Watson also inked a new deal for $88 million over four years with a player option and trade kicker, per the insider.

Cleveland ships out Max Strus and a few picks, as was first reported. However, shortly after, Charania gave more context to the trade, which also included the Nuggets and Clippers.

“As part of the deal, the Cavaliers are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-rounder from the Clippers and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, sources said. The Wizards also are sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese off his two-way deal. Mann fills a positional need as the Wizards have searched for an additional guard in recent weeks — while the Cavaliers gain a smaller salary in Whitmore to create optionality under the first apron.”

So, the Cavaliers add one of the best available players, creating one of the strongest projected starting lineups in the NBA. They didn’t have to give up too much to add Watson, who showed massive potential with Denver last season, putting up 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 49.1% shooting in 54 games.