The Cleveland Cavaliers Clinched Playoff Berth

Evan Mobley #4 and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after winning the 2025 KIA Skills Challenge as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Cavaliers superstar duo Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell celebrate. Photo credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched a playoff berth in their 12 straight win, the first team in the NBA to do so.

The Cavs clinched the playoffs on March 5th in a 112 to 107 victory over the Miami Heat. In their first season with head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs have seen three separate 11+ game win streaks, with this current streak leading them to the playoffs.

The core of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland has emerged as one of the premiere rosters in the NBA and are building on a strong 2024 campaign which saw the team win 48 games under former head coach JB Bickerstaff. The Cavs are now leading the Eastern Conference by eight games, with the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics being the nearest team.

The Cavaliers established themselves as a juggernaut early this season and further cemented their status as heavyweights upon trading for former Atlanta Hawk Deandre Hunter, who has added another 3 and D wing to an already loaded roster. The Cavs are currently leading the NBA with a 52 and 10 record and beating opponents by an average of 11.6 points.

With 20 games left in the regular season, the Cavs will look to continue their winning ways to stave off the Celtics and New York Knicks, both of whom have title aspirations. The Cavaliers are on the hunt for their first title and championship appearance without the likes of LeBron James. As far as the regular season is concerned, the Cavs likely take the best record in the East and cruise through the rest of the regular season.

The Cavs return to the court on Friday, March 7th, when they go on the road to face the Charlotte Hornets. Though the Cavs aren’t runaway favorites for the championship, this is clearly a step in the right direction as a franchise. To the victor go the spoils.

Comments

