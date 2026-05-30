Former Cavs NBA Champion Responds to Retirement Rumors

The offseason has only begun for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but rumors are already frantically swirling around this team. While the Cavs are pleased to have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, getting swept in vicious fashion by the New York Knicks was not a good look, and it doesn’t seem like the team is content with how its season ended.

Heck, it’s gotten to the point where rumors are popping up about players not even on the Cavaliers anymore. Earlier this week, reports emerged indicating that one of Cleveland’s former big men, Tristan Thompson, had decided to retire from the NBA. However, the man himself quickly addressed those rumors and put them to bed on Friday night.

Tristan Thompson Shoots Down Retirement Rumors

The Cavaliers selected Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and while he never managed to live up to the hype of that selection, he has put together a lengthy career as a serviceable big man. Thompson is a skilled interior scorer, and while he’s not known for his defense, he could hold his own at the peak of his powers.

Thompson spent the first nine years of his career with the Cavs as a key piece of their rotation. While he didn’t always start, Thompson consistently found a way to make an impact during his time on the court. Perhaps most importantly, he helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors.

After the 2019-20 campaign, Thompson left the Cavs, but it didn’t take long for him to return, as he spent the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons with them. Thompson didn’t suit up at all this past season, though, leading many folks to believe he had decided to call it a career. Contrary to the reports that had recently emerged, though, Thompson denied that he had officially retired, saying he is still open to playing basketball should the right opportunity come his way.

“Nah, fake news,” Thompson said when asked if he actually retired on “NBA TV.” “I dropped my kids off at school, just being a dad, and everyone’s texting me, ‘Congrats.’ … Don’t push me off the edge, not yet. Let me stay for a while.”

Cavs Have Some Serious Work to Do This Offseason

Nobody is saying that the Cavaliers should reunite with Thompson this offseason, but fans of the team are obviously going to keep tabs on him, given how much he accomplished during his time in town. At this point, it doesn’t seem like Thompson has much left in the tank, but who knows, maybe he could still carve out a role for himself on a team that needs some help in the frontcourt.

Cleveland’s main focus is going to involve finding ways to solidify its roster around Donovan Mitchell, which is something it has struggled to do for the past few years. The Cavs are on the verge of getting themselves over the hump, but the front office is going to need to press the right buttons in order to ensure this team will be back and better than ever next season.