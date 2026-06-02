Dallas Mavericks Announce Major Franchise News Ahead of NBA Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to a potential relocation since the Adelson family bought the majority of the franchise from Mark Cuban in December 2023.
However, the latest announcement from the Mavericks puts the speculation behind. They are keeping the franchise in Dallas, but they found a site for a new arena and entertainment district.
“After seriously studying and considering several options, while working closely with the City of Dallas to identify possible locations for a new Dallas Mavericks arena and entertainment district, the Mavericks organization has entered into option agreements for the potential purchase of approximately 104 acres at the former Valley View mall site,” the statement read.
The Mavericks also reiterated that they always wanted the franchise to stay in Dallas.
“We believe in Dallas, and our priority has been clear from the beginning: keeping the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.”
Mavericks CEO Rick Welts, who was hired in January 2025, will be overseeing the project.
The only bad news for fans is that the new site is in North Dallas, around 30 minutes away from the Mavs’ current home arena of American Airlines Center.
When Are The Dallas Mavericks Moving To Their New Arena?
According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, the construction of the new arena and entertainment district is expected to be finished by July 28, 2031.
It’s still five years away from completion and just in the early stages of the development. The date also coincides with the expiration of the Mavericks’ lease at the American Airlines Center.
The AAC has been the home of the franchise since 2001-02 NBA season.
According to Andy Backstrom of Yahoo! Sports, the Mavericks are expected to begin playing at the new arena at the 2031-32 season.
Backstrom also reported that once the Mavericks moves to North Dallas, all four major sports based in the city is outside of the downtown Dallas.
The Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys play in Arlington, while the Dallas Stars are looking to move to Plano.
Dallas Mavericks Hit Reset Button Ahead of Offseason
More than a year after the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks officially hit the reset button for this offseason.
Patrick Dumont decided to part ways with Nico Harrison last November, while coach Jason Kidd left the organization last month despite having four years and $40 million left in his contract.
The Mavericks hired Masai Ujiri as the new team president, while they have yet to find a new head coach.
Ujiri is planning to build around Cooper Flagg and give the Mavericks closure about the Doncic trade.
Flagg had a very good rookie season, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He also won the Rookie of the Year over former Duke teammate and Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel.
Dallas Mavericks Announce Major Franchise News Ahead of NBA Offseason