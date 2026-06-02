Dallas Mavericks Announce Major Franchise News Ahead of NBA Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to a potential relocation since the Adelson family bought the majority of the franchise from Mark Cuban in December 2023.

However, the latest announcement from the Mavericks puts the speculation behind. They are keeping the franchise in Dallas, but they found a site for a new arena and entertainment district.

“After seriously studying and considering several options, while working closely with the City of Dallas to identify possible locations for a new Dallas Mavericks arena and entertainment district, the Mavericks organization has entered into option agreements for the potential purchase of approximately 104 acres at the former Valley View mall site,” the statement read.