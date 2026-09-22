ESPN Reporter Suggests Cooper Flagg is No. 1 Reason For Mavericks To Trade Kyrie Irving

Cooper Flagg is the undoubted superstar of the Dallas Mavericks. And Kyrie Irving is set to suit up alongside the 19-year-old phenom this upcoming season. While the basketball world is excited to finally see this duo share a court, Irving already appears to have one foot out the door.

There is no official report that Irving has asked out of Dallas, however, his name has swirled around the NBA trade-rumor-mill all offseason. Since being traded to the Mavericks in 2023, the oft-injured, star point guard has played just 128 games. One of the most talented ball-handlers the game has ever seen was expected to be the missing piece alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. And now, Doncic is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Irving’s name has lived on the trading-block all year.

Irving, now 34, is still in the process of recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. Irving last played an NBA game in March of 2025 when he tore that ACL against the Houston Rockets. Since then, the excitement of returning to the floor to play alongside the reigning Rookie of the Year, Flagg has grown.

Cooper Flagg Could Drive Kyrie Irving Out of Dallas

That excitement, however, is morphing into something else. Earlier this week, NBA reporter for ESPN, Tim MacMahon, suggested the Mavericks could part ways with Irving because of Flagg. MacMahon, during an appearance on “NBA Today”, said Flagg’s age could play a major role in Irving being shipped to a contender elsewhere in the league.

“They’re building around a 19-year-old prodigy in Cooper Flagg. So, could there come a time when it makes sense for both sides to find a contender for Kyrie to go to? These are the kind of things that people around the league are monitoring leading up to the trade deadline,” MacMahon said (@BannedMacMahon).

Flagg and Irving have yet to play a game together, and Irving has already been in more potential trade proposals this offseason than Flagg has NBA games under his belt. MacMahon would elaborate, giving more perspective to what the Mavericks could be thinking regarding a potential Irving trade.

“He returns to the role that he had when Luka was in Dallas. That is the co-star, and the vocal leader of the team. The voice in the locker room. The veteran that all these guys look up to and want to listen to. The question that’s being asked around the league is, for how long? How long is this fit with Kyrie and the Mavericks?” MacMahon asked.

Irving’s Name Continues To Land in Trade Proposals

One of the seemingly countless trade ideas including Irving’s name this offseason came from Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener. Brener envisions a potential fit alongside Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard on the Toronto Raptors, now that Leonard has officially landed North of the border.

While health has become the main concern at this point in Irving’s career, he still brings a potential First-Team, All-NBA ceiling to the table. The nine-time All-Star has averaged 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game across his 14-year NBA career. He was also an integral part of the Cleveland Cavaliers championship in 2016 alongside LeBron James.