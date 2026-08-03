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Dallas Mavericks Superstar Named Likely Trade Candidate

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Masai Ujiri speaks onstage at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

Despite undergoing a full rebuild, the Dallas Mavericks have signaled that they don’t plan to trade veteran guard Kyrie Irving, as they want to see how he looks alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

This hasn’t stopped speculation regarding Irving’s future in Dallas, though.

Kyrie Irving Named Likely Trade Candidate Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Irving was recently named as a likely trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report. Favale doesn’t think that the Mavs will move Irving prior to the start of the season, but he thinks that a deal prior to the trade deadline in February could be very possible given the clear direction of the franchise.

“Still, Dallas has signaled on multiple occasions this offseason that it is focused on the long haul. From landing Sergio de Larrea to taking on Zaccharie Risacher, the Mavs are in full-on rebuild mode. Ujiri has even said the team is glomming onto the Cooper Flagg timeline,” Favale wrote.

“Holding onto Kyrie doesn’t jibe with that direction. That could change if the Mavs come out like gangbusters and shock the Western Conference. More likely, though, they’ll look to showcase Kyrie early in the hopes of striking a palatable trade before Feb. 11.”

Irving missed the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season after suffering a torn ACL in March of 2025.

Why Masai Ujiri Wants to Keep Kyrie Irving in Dallas

2025 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability

GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks and Shaq’s OGs warms up during 2025 NBA All-Star Practice & Media Availability at Oakland Arena on February 15, 2025 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Back in May, Ujiri explained why he’s interested in keeping Irving in Dallas even as the team pivots toward a younger direction.

“Kevin Durant once told me that there’s only one Kyrie Irving walking around in the world,” Ujiri said.

“I think we have to figure out a way, how Kyrie fits with our program. I’ve had those conversations with Kyrie, up till yesterday and I think Kyrie will fit. There’s a huge curiosity in our minds to see how Kyrie fits playing with Cooper Flagg … and I think we owe that to this organization.”

Perhaps the Mavericks will use the first few months of the ’26-27 season as an experiment of sorts. If Irving and Flagg display some serious chemistry together, perhaps Ujiri will look to keep Irving around. If not though, they could try to flip him prior to the deadline for young players and/or draft picks that fit better with their current timeline.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Dallas Mavericks Superstar Named Likely Trade Candidate

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