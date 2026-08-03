Dallas Mavericks Superstar Named Likely Trade Candidate

Despite undergoing a full rebuild, the Dallas Mavericks have signaled that they don’t plan to trade veteran guard Kyrie Irving, as they want to see how he looks alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.

This hasn’t stopped speculation regarding Irving’s future in Dallas, though.

Kyrie Irving Named Likely Trade Candidate Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

Irving was recently named as a likely trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report. Favale doesn’t think that the Mavs will move Irving prior to the start of the season, but he thinks that a deal prior to the trade deadline in February could be very possible given the clear direction of the franchise.

“Still, Dallas has signaled on multiple occasions this offseason that it is focused on the long haul. From landing Sergio de Larrea to taking on Zaccharie Risacher, the Mavs are in full-on rebuild mode. Ujiri has even said the team is glomming onto the Cooper Flagg timeline,” Favale wrote.

“Holding onto Kyrie doesn’t jibe with that direction. That could change if the Mavs come out like gangbusters and shock the Western Conference. More likely, though, they’ll look to showcase Kyrie early in the hopes of striking a palatable trade before Feb. 11.”

Irving missed the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season after suffering a torn ACL in March of 2025.

Why Masai Ujiri Wants to Keep Kyrie Irving in Dallas

Back in May, Ujiri explained why he’s interested in keeping Irving in Dallas even as the team pivots toward a younger direction.

“Kevin Durant once told me that there’s only one Kyrie Irving walking around in the world,” Ujiri said.

“I think we have to figure out a way, how Kyrie fits with our program. I’ve had those conversations with Kyrie, up till yesterday and I think Kyrie will fit. There’s a huge curiosity in our minds to see how Kyrie fits playing with Cooper Flagg … and I think we owe that to this organization.”

Perhaps the Mavericks will use the first few months of the ’26-27 season as an experiment of sorts. If Irving and Flagg display some serious chemistry together, perhaps Ujiri will look to keep Irving around. If not though, they could try to flip him prior to the deadline for young players and/or draft picks that fit better with their current timeline.