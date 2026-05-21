NHL Team Appeals Court Ruling Granting Mavericks Control of American Airlines Center

The Dallas Stars of the NHL and Dallas Mavericks of the NBA have been locked in a fierce court battle over the ownership of American Airlines.

The two Dallas-based franchises have shared the arena for 25 years. However, things have been a bit rocky ever since the Stars allegedly backed out of a lease extension that included $300 million renovations to the arena.

In October 2025, the Mavericks filed a 253-page lawsuit accusing the Stars of violating their lease. According to court documents, the Mavs allege the Stars of “holding the American Airlines Center hostage” by stalling building maintenance.

Aiming to prevent a “hostile takeover” of the arena’s ownership, the Stars subsequently filed a counterclaim, Dallas Morning News reported.

Court Tensions Began in the Early 2000s

In 2003, the Stars relocated both their headquarters and practice facility to Frisco. The Mavericks claim that the move activated the contract clause allowing them to buy out the Stars’ share of the arena’s operations, according to WFAA.

Decades later, the clause has fueled a heated court battle between the sports franchises.

The Mavericks defeated the Stars in every major pretrial ruling.

In a last-ditch effort to maintain AAC ownership, the Stars are filing an appeal.

Lia Assimakopoulos of Dallas Morning News reported that the Stars sought an interlocutory appeal, which is granted before a case’s final judgment is issued. However, Texas Business Court Judge Bill Whitehill denied that request in one of his rulings this month.

Dallas Mavericks Maintain Control of AAC

Until a jury rules otherwise, the Mavericks maintain control of American Airlines.

The Mavericks’ lease at the American Airlines Center runs through the summer of 2031. The arena has been the Mavs’ home since 2001.

Following the Stars’ latest appeal, the high-profile case now heads to the Texas 15th Court of Appeals for further opinion.

The Mavericks responded to the decision in a statement to Dallas Morning News: “The Mavericks respect the Stars’ right to appeal, But we are confident the appellate court will not find any error in Judge Whitehill’s rulings. Including his meticulous 94-page opinion.”

Dallas Stars Could Move to Plano

The Dallas Stars may soon need to find a new home arena.

With their headquarters located in Frisco, the Stars could also target a home arena in the North Texas suburbs.

During an interview with Fox 4, Dallas Councilman Chad West revealed that Plano has issued a formal Letter of Intent to the Stars. The budding city is potentially offering a 75-acre site at The Shops at Willow Bend for a new $1 billion arena and entertainment district.

Plano, roughly 20 miles north of Dallas, does not currently host any professional sports teams.

The city of Plano released a statement on LinkedIn clarifying that a formal agreement has not been finalized.

“The City of Plano is known for attracting national and international brands because of our strong economy, highly educated workforce and commitment to strategic growth.

“For the past year, the City has been in earnest discussions with the Dallas Stars regarding a potential arena district at The Shops at Willow Bend.”

Perhaps now the Stars will take up Plano’s offer.

The discussed $1 billion arena in Plano would be the newest NHL arena since the Seattle Kraken opened Climate Pledge Arena during the 2021-22 season.