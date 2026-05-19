Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Situation Takes Turn After Jason Kidd Decision

The fallout from the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd is already extending beyond the sidelines — and now, Kyrie Irving’s future with the franchise has emerged as a major question.

With Masai Ujiri taking control of basketball operations and signaling a new direction, league observers are beginning to connect the dots between Dallas’ organizational reset and Irving’s uncertain long-term outlook.

Kyrie Irving Contract Situation Adds Uncertainty

Irving’s contract structure only adds to the intrigue.

The veteran guard, who missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn ACL, has just one guaranteed year remaining on the three-year, $119 million extension he signed in July 2025. He also holds a $42.4 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Before the injury, Irving remained highly productive, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 50 games in the 2024-25 season. He was also selected for his ninth All-Star Game, reinforcing his value as one of the league’s elite offensive guards.

That production, however, now sits alongside questions about durability, age and long-term fit.

Masai Ujiri Era Could Bring Roster Shakeup

The Mavericks’ decision to move on from Kidd is widely viewed as the first major step in Ujiri’s reshaping of the organization.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Ujiri is expected to be aggressive and open-minded when it comes to roster decisions.

“Definitely believe Masai Ujiri will be open ears when it comes to offers that come his way, especially if there’s one that involves a first-round pick this year,” Siegel wrote on X. “It’s clear that roster changes are coming in Dallas to get younger and build around Cooper Flagg.”

Definitely believe Masai Ujiri will be open ears when it comes to offers that come his way, especially if there’s one that involves a first-round pick this year. It’s clear that roster changes are coming in Dallas to get younger and build around Cooper Flagg. https://t.co/ZjiGS3Zamm — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 19, 2026

In a separate post, Siegel also pointed to lingering tensions tied to the franchise’s previous direction.

“The only person who remains, essentially, who had a say in the Luka Dončić trade is the owner, Patrick Dumont,” Siegel opined. “(He) is basically trying to wipe his hands clean and walk away without Mavs fans remembering he started it all. Quite ironic.”

Mavericks Shift Toward Cooper Flagg Timeline

The Mavericks’ long-term vision now appears centered on 19-year-old Cooper Flagg, this season’s Rookie of the Year and the franchise’s projected cornerstone.

That timeline creates a potential disconnect with Irving, who turns 34 and is coming off a major injury. While still capable of elite production, his window may not align with a team prioritizing youth, draft capital and long-term development.

Dallas also holds the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming draft — one of its last remaining controllable first-round assets after previous deals depleted future picks from 2027 to 2030.

Kyrie Irving’s Future With Mavericks Remains Unclear

Irving’s talent and experience are undeniable, but his situation now exists within a franchise undergoing rapid change.

The combination of his injury recovery, contract timeline and the Mavericks’ evolving priorities places his future firmly in the spotlight.

While no immediate decision appears imminent, the organization’s direction under Ujiri suggests that every option — including potential trade scenarios — could be explored.

For now, Irving remains a key figure in Dallas.

But after the Kidd firing, it’s clear that nothing about the Mavericks’ future is settled.