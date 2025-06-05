Cooper Flagg Praised ‘As Advertised’ By 12-Time All-Star

Holding the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks are in line to select Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old out of Duke University has been the consensus top draft prospect, and will likely join the team that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Speaking on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul praised Flagg. Paul said that he has spent time with the potential number-one pick and that he is ‘as advertised.’

“I’m in LA right now and Cooper Flagg is out there…I’ve been in the gym with him a couple times and he’s as advertised,” Paul said on Thursday. “The Mavs getting the number one pick is crazy.”

Flagg finished his freshman year at Duke averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 37 games. He helped lead the Blue Devils to reach the Final Four before losing to the eventual champion Florida Gators.

Dallas jumped up ten spots to land the first overall selection in this year’s draft. They entered the draft lottery with just a 1.8% chance to land the top pick but ended as winners for the first time in franchise history.

Paul Hinting At Uniting With Flagg In Dallas?

Until the July 1 start of the 2025 NBA offseason, Paul is still officially a member of the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent last season. However, the 40-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent in just a few weeks.

At the same time Paul praised Flagg during their brief time together, he could also be a good fit for a Dallas team that is currently in flux. Along with entering the post-Doncic era, the Mavericks are in need of a veteran point guard after Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March. Dallas doesn’t have another true point guard currently under contract for next season.

Paul signed a one-year deal with San Antonio before last season for $10 million. He would likely need to take a pay cut to fit within the payroll restrictions Dallas currently faces. NBA insider Marc Stein said that Paul would be a ‘name to monitor’ as a possible fit for the Mavericks, along with other veteran guards.

Paul Spoke About His Future In The NBA

Along with speaking about Flagg on the Pat McAfee show, Paul also provided insight into the difficulty he has faced being away from his family.

“It’s with my family more than anything… I talk to my family about it. My son just turned 16, my daughter is 12. The past six seasons I’ve lived without them,” Paul said. “I’ve been away from them for the last six years, so it’s a little different.”

“I don’t think I want to play for a while while. I’m being honest with you, I want to be Dad. I still love to play, I was up in the gym at 6 a.m. this morning,” Paul continued. “But I want to hoop, because I love to hoop, but at the same time I do want to be Dad.”

Since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul has spent the last six seasons with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and most recently with the Spurs. The potential of him returning to Los Angeles to join either the Lakers or Clippers remains a possibility, as well as joining Flagg in Dallas.

With 20 seasons in the NBA under his belt, Paul is one of the oldest and most experienced players in the league. While he stated his urge to spend more time with his family, he didn’t give details as to his upcoming free agency plans next month.