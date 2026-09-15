Dallas Mavericks Get Good Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving News Ahead of New Season

The Dallas Mavericks are entering a new era next season, with Cooper Flagg at the helm.

Team president Masai Ujiri started his tenure by parting ways with Jason Kidd and hiring Dusty May as head coach.

Flagg is the new face of the franchise, while Kyrie Irving is returning from a knee injury suffered in March 2025.

Mavs Get Good News on Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving Chemistry

Despite trade rumors surrounding Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to have him to start the season.

Irving will be the second option on offense, which helps Cooper Flagg’s development in his second season in the NBA.

Speaking to Mark Medina of RG.org, Flagg’s trainer Matt MacKenzie revealed the budding chemistry between his client and Irving.

“Kyrie and Cooper have had an opportunity to spend a little time together this offseason,” MacKenzie said. “Obviously, they are two very high-IQ basketball players. I think they complement each other really well. I know that Kyrie has a ton of respect for the player that Cooper is.” “Just like Coach May, he wants to continue to help Cooper take that next step in his career,” he added. “I think that there are very positive things to look forward to, hopefully with the on-court chemistry with those two.”

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MacKenzie also mentioned that Irving has started mentoring Flagg since last season while he was recovering from his torn ACL.

Irving was even present when Flagg received the Rookie of the Year award.

Coach Dusty May is expected to go all-in on Flagg, who is expected to make another jump after an already impressive rookie campaign.

The Duke product averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

However, the Mavericks finished with just a record of 26-56, which was their worst since 2018.

Cooper Flagg Compared to LeBron James

Even though he’s no longer in charge of the Dallas Mavericks, former coach Jason Kidd still has a soft spot for Cooper Flagg.

Kidd had nothing but praise for Flagg in a recent interview with ALL-STAR Magazine. He compared the reigning Rookie of the Year to none other than LeBron James.

“I think that’s his comp,” Kidd said via Basketball Network. “Now, can he stay healthy like LeBron? And then I think all greats are judged by championships with championships, not so much stats, but that’s the one stat that will stand out and hopefully, Cooper will achieve that.”

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That’s a lot of pressure on Flagg, but he seems to be destined to be a great player.

Flagg had a tough start to his rookie campaign before finding his rhythm in the second half of the season. He averaged 23.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks since February 1.