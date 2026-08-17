Dallas Mavericks Get Good Dereck Lively II News Ahead of New Season

The Dallas Mavericks would have not made the 2024 NBA Finals without the contributions of a rookie Dereck Lively II.

Lively has only played 43 games in the past two years due to a lingering right foot injury that was originally misdiagnosed as a sprained ankle.

The 22-year-old big man underwent season-ending surgery in December after playing in just seven games last season, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Dereck Lively II Recovery News

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan’s G-Bag Nation last Friday, Dallas Mavericks general manager Mike Schmitz delivered an update on Dereck Lively II’s recovery.

“D-Live has been working his tail off,” Schmitz said, via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal. “He’s in the facility constantly, completely locked into everything we’re doing and doing everything in his power to be his best self. Really, really proud of just the approach he’s taken and his mentality, his voice.

The GM added, “He’s young, but he’s got a presence to him. Just having him in our facility every day and working his tail off to get to 100 percent is something that we feel every day.

“He’s doing everything in his power, and we’re just really proud of the progress he’s made and continuing to chip away at everything as we get closer to the start of camp.”

Lively’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, but the Mavericks are excited about his return. He remains part of the franchise’s plan under new president Masai Ujiri, who fired Jason Kidd and replaced him with Dusty May.

The Mavs are officially entering a new era, moving on from Luka Doncic and building around Cooper Flagg without the remnants from Nico Harrison’s tenure.

Dereck Lively II Extension

Entering his fourth NBA season, Dereck Lively II is eligible for an extension this summer.

Lively is unlikely to get anywhere near a max contract due to his injury history. However, the Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing him to a new deal.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Mavericks are in the early stages of negotiations with Lively and his representatives.

“Told today that Dallas has held some early stage talks with Dereck Lively II on a possible contract extension,” Stein tweeted. “Lively, 22, is eligible for a new deal until Opening Night Eve but played in just seven games in 2025-26 before foot surgery.”

DLLS Sports opined that an annual salary of around $14 to 15 million should be enough for Lively’s extension. They also mentioned the possibility of adding clauses and protections similar to what the New Orleans Pelicans did with Zion Williamson.