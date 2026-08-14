Klay Thompson Set For Mavs Departure: Lakers, Heat Named Top Landing Spots

NBA star Klay Thompson has played two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks that haven’t necessarily gone as planned after the team traded Luka Doncic and is now moving forward with franchise centerpiece Cooper Flagg. With that, trade rumors surrounding the four-time champion have been prominent, and according to a new report, Thompson’s future with the Mavericks is more uncertain than ever, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat leading the race for the future Hall of Fame shooting guard.

As NBA insider Brett Siegel most recently reported, Thompson and the Mavericks have been engaged in trade talks since the offseason began, as the franchise shifts towards the ‘Cooper Flagg era’ and looks to offload the multi-time champion, whether that’s through a buyout or a move to a title-contending team.

Klay Thompson’s Dallas Mavericks Tenure Is Nearing An End

Thompson arrived in Dallas in 2024 after a messy breakup with the Golden State Warriors, signing a three-year, $50 million contract with the team in hopes of competing for a championship with Doncic.

Since then, the Mavericks have moved into a slight rebuild, now focusing on Flagg and poised to end their relationship with Thompson, hopeful of landing some assets in return for the 36-year-old in the final chapter of his career.

“Thompson’s future is not with the Mavericks,” Siegel reported in his new Thompson trade rumors update article. “Since the end of May, the Mavericks have made the former five-time All-Star available in trade talks as he enters the final year of his contract at $17.5 million. To this point, while there are teams with a level of interest in the veteran’s services, no extensive trade talks have been held, sources told ClutchPoints.”

But with Thompson’s Dallas tenure appearing to be nearing an end, Siegel added that the Mavericks have no plans of buying out his contract and want to get something back in return.

“The Mavericks do not hold interest in buying Thompson out and want to utilize his expiring contract to add something of value, whether it be second-round draft assets or something else.”

Still, as the star himself recently said, competing for a title-contender is his biggest priority, and with Dallas rebooting with Flagg, a trade feels imminent.

“I want to compete for a championship. Not necessarily win another one, but have the chance to go and try and get another one,” Thompson said on a recent Twitch stream. “I want to play a role on a team that can make a deep playoff run, whether it’s this season or next season. That’s really my only goal.”

In 141 total games across two seasons with the Mavericks, Thompson has averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 40.3/38.7/85.1 shooting splits.

Heat And Lakers Atop Trade Rumors, While A Warriors Reunion Can’t Be Ruled Out

If Dallas decides to trade Thompson, the Heat are a top landing spot after what’s already been an extremely eventful offseason for the South Beach franchise.

“Among the few suitors with interest in Thompson, the Miami Heat have long stood out as the team with the most motivation to add one of the league’s all-time best 3-point shooters,” Siegel wrote. “After securing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, the Heat have been seeking ways to continue adding perimeter-scoring threats.”

Miami would have solid assets to send back to the Mavericks, while also granting him his wish of playing on a title contender before finishing his career.

Additionally, the Lakers remain one of the other top teams mentioned in trade rumors surrounding the four-time champion.

“The Lakers have long been a team linked to Thompson,” Siegel added. “Aside from having interest in him when he was a free agent in 2024 and being considered a finalist, Klay is from Los Angeles and has always been open to the idea of going back there. His father, Mychal Thompson, spent five years with the Lakers and is currently a broadcast analyst for the team, constantly advocating for his son to join LA.”

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A Lakers move for Thompson would be a bit more complicated with the team’s limited assets and roster space, but considering the long-term interest between both sides, a trade for the shooting guard can’t be ruled out.

Finally, Siegel entertained Thompson returning to the Warriors. A reunion would likely only come if he is bought out, which doesn’t seem like it will happen.

“As far as a potential return to the Warriors goes, team sources say Thompson would be welcomed back to the organization with open arms if he were to secure a buyout and become a free agent. Down the line, it’s possible Klay will reunite with Steph Curry and Draymond Green to ride off into the sunset and retire with the franchise he won four championships with.”

“But as of this moment, it’s highly unlikely Klay will return to the Dubs before the 2026-27 season.”

For now, Thompson remains on the Mavericks, but based on the newest reports, his time with the franchise looks to be coming to an end, with the Heat and Lakers hovering, waiting to see what Dallas will do with the future Hall of Fame player.