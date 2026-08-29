Knicks Proposed to Trade Mikal Bridges for 6’10” Elite Rim-Protecting Center

The Dallas Mavericks are one of those young teams flying under most fans’ radar, but it may not be much longer until the Mavs become a Western Conference powerhouse again.

This offseason, Dallas has taken steps toward title contention in the near future. The Mavs may not be NBA Finals bound quite yet, but the moves they have made this summer suggest the franchise is following a well thought out plan.

“The major changes made by the Mavericks this offseason were in the managerial and coaching ranks,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon wrote. “After a seasonlong search, team governor Patrick Dumont hired Masai Ujiri to run the franchise’s basketball operations, bringing the architect of the Toronto Raptors‘ 2019 title team to Dallas. Ujiri decided to part ways with coach Jason Kidd and recruited Dusty May, fresh off an NCAA title with Michigan, to replace him. … Dallas added three potential immediate contributors in a six-team deal, acquiring former Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, ex-Pistons guard Marcus Sasser and EuroLeague veteran Tarik Biberovic. The franchise also landed former No. 1 pick as part of the trade that sent Luguentz Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.”

Next On the Itinerary: Trade the Vets? The Knicks Could Use a Big Man!

One area of speculation surrounding the Mavs this summer are the futures of veteran stars Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. While all three players are proven contributors to a championship-level team, the Mavs are transitioning, needing to assemble a younger roster around teenage sensation Cooper Flagg and must shed payroll sooner than later. Of course, Dallas will likely look to move Gafford or Washington because, for one, teams out there need a big man and, two, Irving is a superstar who could be an important guiding hand for the ascending Flagg.

Meanwhile, over in New York, the champs were hit with a pretty big offseason loss when Mitchell Robinson signed with the arch rival Boston Celtics as a free agent, leaving the team without a reliable big man outside of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Here is a trade the Mavs and Knicks can make to help one another.

Mavs receive: Mikal Bridges

Knicks receive: Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin

In this hypothetical deal, the Mavs unload two veterans, allowing for future financial flexibility, while the Knicks get a proven star-caliber big man to pair with Jalen Brunson, especially in the pick-and-roll.

As another bonus, the Knicks, who are dangerously close to the second apron, shed over $6 million in payroll while landing a starting center and a player in Martin who is another proven playoff contributor.

Dallas Ready to Move Gafford?

Trading Gafford would go a long way in helping the Mavs reduce the north of $300 million invested into their frontcourt. While that isn’t inherently an issue, the Mavs have younger big men coming down the pipeline — Aldama and Morez Johnson Jr. — who will require significant playing time and eventual big paydays.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Mavs actively looked to move Gafford this summer.

“(The Mavs) believed that they could get something (in a trade for Klay Thompson),” Siegel reported this week. “… There was nothing there. They were talking with teams about Daniel Gafford, about potentially trading him. Again, nothing really ever happened there.”

Part of the reason why the Mavs have failed to land a trade partner for Gafford is because of their asking price for the 27-year-old big man. Siegel reported earlier this offseason that the Mavs are seeking a first round pick in return for Gafford.

Eventually, teams may bite on that price given how light the big man market is, but if Dallas can’t move Gafford by the trade deadline (which isn’t expected considering the caliber of player he is), it would have to lower its demands to facilitate a deal.