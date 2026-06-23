Kyrie Irving Fires Back at Cavaliers Reunion Narrative

Kyrie Irving is setting the record straight after days of speculation surrounding his absence from the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ 2016 championship reunion in Europe.

The Dallas Mavericks star directly addressed the situation while making it clear there is no bad blood between him and the teammates who helped deliver Cleveland’s first NBA title.

“Me and my brothers who played on the Cavs bro, we’re good. We’re more than good,” Irving said. “When I get back to the states, imma pop in with them. We’re gonna chop it up. We’re gonna have a great time.”

Irving didn’t stop there.

The nine-time All-Star also criticized the narrative that developed online after fans noticed he wasn’t part of the reunion festivities.

“The immaturity behind using media to spin narratives… Psychotic bro.”

His comments bring an end to a story that snowballed over several days and generated widespread discussion across the basketball world.

How the Reunion Story Took Off

The controversy began when several members of Cleveland’s 2016 championship team traveled to Europe to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their historic title run.

LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith were among the former Cavaliers who gathered overseas, with photos and videos from the trip quickly circulating on social media.

As fans celebrated the reunion, many noticed one key figure was missing.

Irving’s absence immediately sparked questions because of the crucial role he played during the Cavaliers’ legendary comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

The discussion intensified when Smith responded to a fan online.

“He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

The comment spread rapidly across social media, leading many to wonder whether lingering issues from Irving’s departure from Cleveland in 2017 had resurfaced.

However, Smith later poured cold water on those theories.

After speaking with Irving directly, the former Cavaliers guard offered a much different update.

“He reached out! We GOOD! God Bless the young GAWD!!!! Greatest PG I’ve played with,” Smith wrote.

The Real Reason Irving Wasn’t There

As details emerged, it became clear that Irving’s absence had far more to do with scheduling than strained relationships.

Sources indicated that Irving never committed to the Europe trip because he already had obligations in the United States.

Earlier in the month, Irving spent time at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, mentoring some of the nation’s top high school basketball prospects. The camp featured a collection of NBA veterans, coaches and trainers focused on helping develop the next generation of players.

Following the event, Irving returned to New Jersey for community appearances tied to his partnership with Anta. He visited student-athletes at local high schools and continued outreach efforts that had already been scheduled before the reunion plans came together.

Those commitments kept him stateside while his former teammates traveled overseas.

Now, with both Irving and Smith publicly addressing the situation, the storyline appears settled. What briefly became a debate about fractured relationships ultimately turned out to be a misunderstanding fueled by timing, social media speculation and a viral comment.

According to Irving, the bond forged during Cleveland’s championship run remains intact, and a reunion with his former teammates is still on the horizon once he returns from China.