Kyrie Irving’s Real Reason for Missing Cavaliers’ 2016 Reunion Emerges

When members of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ 2016 championship team gathered in Europe to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of one of the greatest Finals runs in NBA history, Kyrie Irving’s absence quickly became the story.

Fans noticed immediately. LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith and several other members of the title-winning roster made the trip overseas to reconnect and commemorate the franchise’s historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Then Smith added fuel to the conversation, per ClutchPoints.

“He was invited and ghosted us all,” Smith wrote on social media while responding to fans asking about an unnamed former teammate’s absence.

Many observers assumed Smith was referring to Irving, whose departure from Cleveland in 2017 created years of speculation about his relationship with the organization. The comment sparked another round of questions about whether lingering tension kept Irving from attending.

The reality appears much simpler.

Irving Spent the Week Mentoring Next Generation

According to sources familiar with the situation, Irving never committed to the European reunion because he already had professional obligations scheduled in the United States, ScoopB reports.

From June 8 through June 12, the Dallas Mavericks guard participated in the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The annual event serves as one of the country’s premier showcases for elite high school basketball players.

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Irving joined a group of current and former NBA figures that included Rajon Rondo, Andre Drummond, Tyson Chandler, Shaun Livingston and former Cavaliers assistant coach Phil Handy.

Those who have followed Irving throughout his career know that mentoring young players has become a major priority for him. He has frequently credited late NBA legend Kobe Bryant for helping shape his own growth both on and off the court.

In previous comments about Bryant, Irving praised the Hall of Famer’s willingness to share knowledge and support younger players seeking guidance.

Community Work Brought Irving Back to New Jersey

Following his time in South Carolina, Irving returned to New Jersey for a series of community-focused appearances.

The nine-time All-Star visited student-athletes at Teaneck High School and West Orange High School, two programs connected to his partnership with Anta. The visits allowed Irving to spend time with local players and continue outreach efforts tied to the brand.

The timing left little room for an international trip.

Smith’s social media jab generated headlines, but it likely reflected the type of playful banter teammates often exchange rather than evidence of damaged relationships. In fact, Smith has publicly spoken highly of Irving in the past.

During a 2023 interview, Smith praised both Irving’s game and character while discussing time they spent working out together.

“Kai is just an unbelievable player and an unbelievable person, too,” Smith said. “I’m just glad to see him back.”

While Cavaliers fans may have hoped to see Irving join the reunion festivities, his absence appears to have come down to scheduling conflicts, not fractured friendships. Sometimes even championship reunions have to take a back seat to commitments that were already on the calendar. And more importantly, helping the future takes precedence.