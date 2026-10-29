Mavericks Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update As Miami Heat Rumors Grow

Over the past few months, Kyrie Irving trade rumors have been a big topic of conversation around the Dallas Mavericks. Although the team has yet to openly put the star point guard on the market, there is an expectation that they are listening to offers, and one team in particular, the Miami Heat, is expected to be the top franchise in the mix to land the 34-year-old.

Over the past few days, there’s been more buzz about a potential Mavericks’ Irving trade, as while he’s been solid in his first few games back in 18 months after suffering a torn ACL in 2024, it’s clear Dallas is set to move forward with Cooper Flagg as the franchise star for the foreseeable future.

Through four games, Irving is averaging 18 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 49.1% shooting, but according to one top insider, amid the Heat’s interest in getting a trade done, the Mavericks could get a massive haul back for the star guard.

Major Mavericks Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors Update Emerges

Writing in a recent article, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon offered an update on where Irving’s value stands amid the latest Mavericks trade buzz.

“Trading Irving could allow Dallas to replenish its depleted draft assets, as the franchise doesn’t control its own first-round pick for the next four years due to deals made by Harrison, including the move that brought Irving to Dallas,” the insider described. “The anticipation by league-wide sources is that there would be a robust market for Irving, an eight-time All-Star with a long track record of playoff production.”

Though Irving just returned from his brutal ACL injury, and through the Mavericks’ first couple of games, his numbers are down, he remains one of the best point guards in the NBA.

While Dallas could get some solid draft assets back in a return trade, it’s undetermined if the franchise would also want some young players for Irving. Both would be ideal, but considering the team’s in the market for the star, it might be hard for Dallas to get back everything they want to quickly bolster the Flagg-led roster.

Miami Heat Remain In Mix For The 2016 Champion

With the Irving trade buzz continuing into the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Heat remain the top rumored landing spot for the 34-year-old.

After adding Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal, Miami has consistently been mentioned as the team making the strongest push to complete an Irving trade.

Recently, ESPN’s Shams Charania offered a key update on the Heat rumors surrounding Irving.

“I’m sure, knowing the Heat, they’re going to be monitoring Kyrie Irving, but there’s going to be several teams eyeing Kyrie Irving. The question is, if you’re Miami, what can you give for Kyrie Irving? You already traded away three first-round picks and a swap and other assets to go get Giannis Antetokounmpo to bring to this team,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So, what can you trade?”

Shams on Kyrie Irving and the Miami Heat: “They are going to be monitoring Kyrie Irving. The question is, if you’re Miami, what can you give for Kyrie Irving? — I believe they have 1 first round pick they can trade. Is that enough to get Kyrie Irving? My sense, is probably not.… https://t.co/pTsPZgm3Y9 pic.twitter.com/uRDobTcnyi — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 29, 2026

Based on what McMahon wrote, the Heat might not have enough assets the Mavericks would want back for Irving. Charania acknowledged that and questioned Miami’s realistic chances of landing him in a trade, regardless of the reported interest.

“Right now, I believe they have one first-round pick eligible to be traded. Is that enough to get Kyrie Irving? My sense is probably not,” he added. “I think the price would be higher than that.”

For now, the Heat remain the top rumored option for Irving, but if the Mavericks are getting better offers elsewhere, perhaps from the Detroit Pistons or another team, it’s hard not to see them get the best return possible for their second-best player.

Dallas’ Star Point Guard Addresses The Recent Buzz

Amid the recent trade rumors surrounding Irving and the Mavericks, the star himself addressed the talk about him potentially being dealt to a new team as he enters what is expected to be the final stage of his career.

“This is all transparent here. There’s nothing that’s off the table, nothing’s hidden behind the scenes. We’re not trying to sell stories to the media or anything,” Irving told McMahon.

“Any time you guys ask me, I’m going to tell you where we are and how I feel, but also keep in mind that we do have a young team. They’re very impressionable. I’m not trying to bring any B.S. into the locker room – my name in the trade [rumor] mill or other guys in the trade [rumor] mill as well.”

Though a bit far from his peak performance, Irving remains a multi-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA guard, former Rookie of the Year, and 2016 champion who hit one of the biggest shots in recent league memory, and could garner a massive trade haul for the Mavericks.

Regardless, Dallas is where Irving remains, and as he said, that’s what his focus is on right now.

“There’s too much of that in this league. There’s way too much of that, and it affects people’s mental health. It affects people’s day-to-day jobs. In order to get the best team possible that you want to see out there, we need everybody rowing in the same direction.”

It remains uncertain if or when the Mavericks will trade Irving, but if they do, whether it’s to the Heat or not, he could play a huge role in swinging the title hopes of whoever his new team becomes.