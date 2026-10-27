Former All-Star Says Kyrie Irving Is Only Way Heat Can Fix Roster

The Miami Heat are having arguably the worst opening week in the entire NBA. Strong hype for the season after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo created expectations to contend for an NBA Championship. However, Miami is 0-3 and suffered decisive losses each night since the regular season started. Former NBA superstar DeMarcus Cousins chimed in and named Kyrie Irving as the only easy move to fix the problem easily.

Cousins shared the following insight on the Run it Back basketball talk show:

“Miami needs another playmaker on the floor at the guard position. I think it’s too much responsibility on Giannis to make a play every single time on every single possession. That’s a lot of responsibility for one guy. I think if they can figure out a way to get another playmaking guard – Obviously Kyrie can fit on a lot of teams. But in this situation, Kyrie Irving can help this team a lot.”

The segment went in depth with Cousins referencing his own experience in the NBA mirroring the same issues for the Heat. Cousins essentially said that Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo being the two best players on the roster presents a problem. Most teams with two great big men as their top stars have a point guard to facilitate and run the offense.

Cousins Referenced Past Woes When Naming Kyrie Irving Trade

Cousins used his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans as his example to understand the Heat’s current woes. New Orleans wanted the double center lineup of Cousins and Anthony Davis to contend for an NBA Championship during their short time together.

The insight from Cousins confirmed that the Pelicans had the same issues once they acquired him from the Sacramento Kings. Davis and Cousins struggled to be their best versions at first since they played similar styles and were forced to figure it out on the fly.

Point guards Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo ended up being the biggest difference makers to make the Pelicans thrive. New Orleans looked to be secondary contenders with this core until Cousins got injured. This explains why Cousins believe Irving or another point guard is needed in Miami.

Can Kyrie Irving Become Realistic Target?

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a poor start to further create rumors about Irving getting traded. Most rebuilding teams tend to play up their veteran star’s value and try to trade them to focus on the younger timeline with younger prospects.

Miami could easily have a chance at trading for Irving if the Mavericks are struggling and not near the playoff race. Davion Mitchell is the current starting point guard for the Heat and would have to be included as one of the main trade pieces.

Other names like Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson are younger talents that could temp the Mavericks to pull off the trade. Miami sent most of their picks in the Giannis trade, so this would create a noteworthy risk. The Heat roster would be locked in moving forward and losing all flexibility by trading their last assets for Kyrie.