Mark Cuban Expresses Disappointment with Mavericks Decision to Move on from Jason Kidd

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a timeout in the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 22, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn’t especially happy with the team’s decision to move on from head coach Jason Kidd.
New Mavericks president Masai Ujiri made the call for the organization to move on from Kidd after five seasons, and Cuban expressed disappointment with the decision.
Mark Cuban ‘Surprised’ and ‘Disappointed’ by Mavericks’ Decision to Move on from Jason Kidd
DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 08: Mark Cuban owner of the Dallas Mavericks leaves the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Cuban was the majority owner of the Mavericks when Kidd was hired in 2021, so he obviously viewed him highly as a coach. But, despite his disappointment with Kidd’s departure, he plans to give Ujiri the benefit of the doubt, for now.
“Obviously I’m a J-Kidd fan. So I’m surprised and disappointed,” Cuban said in a statement. “But we have to give Masai a chance to see what happens. He has been through this before.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn’t especially happy with the team’s decision to move on from head coach Jason Kidd.New Mavericks president Masai Ujiri made the call for the organization to move on from Kidd after five seasons, and Cuban expressed disappointment with the decision.Mark Cuban ‘Surprised’ and ‘Disappointed’ by Mavericks’ Decision to Move […]
Mark Cuban Expresses Disappointment with Mavericks Decision to Move on from Jason Kidd