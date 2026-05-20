Mark Cuban Expresses Disappointment with Mavericks Decision to Move on from Jason Kidd

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn’t especially happy with the team’s decision to move on from head coach Jason Kidd.

New Mavericks president Masai Ujiri made the call for the organization to move on from Kidd after five seasons, and Cuban expressed disappointment with the decision.

Mark Cuban ‘Surprised’ and ‘Disappointed’ by Mavericks’ Decision to Move on from Jason Kidd

Cuban was the majority owner of the Mavericks when Kidd was hired in 2021, so he obviously viewed him highly as a coach. But, despite his disappointment with Kidd’s departure, he plans to give Ujiri the benefit of the doubt, for now.

“Obviously I’m a J-Kidd fan. So I’m surprised and disappointed,” Cuban said in a statement. “But we have to give Masai a chance to see what happens. He has been through this before.”

This story will be updated.