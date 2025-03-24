Maverick’s Davis To Return Tonight Vs. Nets

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis is set to return tonight versus the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Davis, who has been out with an adductor injury for the past six weeks, will make his return against the nets after ramping up his training with Dallas’ G-league team, the Texas Legends. Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks for the season is one of the best two way players in the NBA and is a major boost for the Mavericks.

Davis was traded along with forward Max Christie and others to Dallas in a three team trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angles Lakers. The trade had sent shockwaves throughout the NBA community, as the then 31 year old Davis was traded for the then 25 year old Doncic.

The Mavericks entered the 2024-25 season with title hopes around Doncic and guard Kyrie Irving. Following an NBA Final’s appearance, the Mavericks brought in key pieces to help build a contender. Dallas traded Doncic for Davis, believing Davis’ defensive acumen is necessary to win a title.

Since the trade, Dallas has suffered numerous injuries aside from Davis. Irving is out for the season and more for a torn ACL, and Dallas has been in danger of forfeiting games due to the number of players they can suit up.

Davis made his debut for the Mavericks on February 8th, where he had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks before his adductor injury set him down. After being assigned to the Legends for a week, Davis will make his return for the Mavs as they try to push for the NBA’s Play-In tournament, where they are currently tied for the 10th seed with the Phoenix Suns.

Davis is set to return tonight, and tipoff against the nets is at 7:30 PM Eastern.