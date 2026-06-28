Mavericks In Discussions With Clippers For Kahwi Leonard Trade

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as one of the favorites to land Kawhi Leonard via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. Other NBA franchises, like the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, have been linked to Leonard since it became more realistic that he’d get traded this offseason. However, it appears that Dallas is entering the race after having advanced discussions with the Clippers about a trade package.

NBA insider Sam Amick reported the following news, via The Athletic and New York Times:

“Mavericks president Masai Ujiri has interest in reuniting with Kawhi Leonard, multiple league sources with knowledge of Dallas’ thinking told The Athletic. Ujiri famously traded for Leonard in 2018, when Ujiri was running the Toronto Raptors. The Mavericks and LA Clippers have discussed a deal that would send the seven-time All-Star Leonard to Dallas for a package that would include P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson and draft picks, league sources said.”

New Mavericks President Masai Ujiri has a good relationship with Leonard after he acquired the superstar for one season in Toronto. The risky move paid off for all involved when the Raptors won their only NBA Championship in 2019. Leonard left, but Ujiri has learned that the risk of trading for Kawhi can pay off in the biggest way possible.

Why Dallas Mavericks Want Kawhi Leonard

Many fans expected Dallas to sit out of star chasing after some past mistakes hurt the franchise. Anthony Davis was acquired in the infamous Luka Doncic trade, but the Mavericks moved on from him this past season to end their desire to instantly contend.

The direction of the franchise is changing if they do trade for Leonard. Pairing the established superstar with Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving could make them a dangerous team in the loaded Western Conference. Flagg’s ascension and the health of the two veterans will be needed for true contention.

Leonard works best in a scenario where he’s not the top option and the team can withstand him missing time. Flagg’s second half of his rookie season shows he’s ready to be the best player on a team. Irving reportedly feels great after missing a full season to recover from his torn ACL.

Does Dallas Have A Good Kawhi Trade Package

The pitched trade package for Leonard by the Mavericks would see Klay Thompson and PJ Washington as the main players. Multiple future first round draft picks would be the stronger incentive, but the trade package is quite flawed.

Thompson is a fellow aging veteran to Leonard, and he does little to help the Clippers. Washington stands out more for being in his prime and considering a strong starting forward for teams looking to find underrated pieces for their future.

The Clippers would likely want a younger player involved to help them create excitement for next season. Max Christie or Dereck Lively could be more unique names that provide a stronger desire for the Clippers to get a deal done. The Mavericks’ draft picks must impress the Clippers to have any chance over the other interested Kawhi teams.