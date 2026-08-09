Mavericks Trade Pitch Lands 11x All-Star for Kyrie Irving in 4-Team Deal

Don’t look now, but the Dallas Mavericks have quietly put together one of the most productive offseasons in the NBA.

Slowly but surely, the Mavs, with franchise superstar Cooper Flagg as the unquestioned centerpiece, aim to rediscover a winning direction. The moves they made this summer figure to put Dallas in that position even faster.

One player who has loomed over the franchise this offseason is star point guard Kyrie Irving, who has become a main talking point in trade speculation. With Irving aging and coming off a major injury, some felt Dallas moving on from the nine-time All-Star this summer was a wise way to go. For now, it appears the Mavs are prepared to retain Irving … maybe unless a strong trade offer comes their way?

Would This Trade Idea Push the Mavericks to Trade Kyrie Irving?

In a hypothetical scenario, the Cavaliers come calling for Irving, with the Lakers, Mavs and Pistons also finding plenty to like in a four-team blockbuster. Would the Mavs agree to execute this proposed framework?

Mavs: receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $100 million contract), Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and a 2031 second round pick

Cavs receive: Kyrie Irving and 2028 second round pick (via DET)

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder and Jake LaRavia

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and Garry Harris

It is important to reiterate that this trade is hypothetical and intended to explore whether the Mavs would consider moving Irving, given their reluctance to do so up to this point.

So, what reason does Dallas have to say yes to this trade?

Why Dallas Does it; What Do the Other Three Teams Get Out of the Deal?

Earlier this offseason, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the Mavs shut down incoming offers for Irving.

“There’s been no trade talks over the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” Siegel reported. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability … the teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there.

“The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

But for the Mavs, there are two main reasons this trade makes sense.

They receive the more consistent and far more durable star in Harden in exchange for Irving, while adding young depth pieces and a draft. Perhaps even better is that the Mavs would trim over $14 million in payroll and generate a whopping $34 million in tax space and $42 million in apron space. For a team quickly looking to build for the future, that is a massive boost. Plus, Harden’s roughly $33 million average annual value makes his contract small enough to use in a potential trade down the line, allowing Dallas to gain additional assets.

For Cleveland, bringing back Irving would erase the sting of LeBron James choosing Philadelphia. Plus, reunions are always a feel-good story. If Irving comes back healthy and close to the player he was before tearing his ACL, Cleveland could have an intriguing trio of Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Meanwhile, the Pistons backup ball-handling support for Cade Cunningham and a wing scoring option, while the Lakers get their hands on two veteran scorers to use off the bench.