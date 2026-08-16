Proposed NBA Trade Has Mavericks Cut Ties With Kyrie Irving for 2 Stars & Picks

Editor’s note: Heavy recently put together a blockbuster proposal centered around Kyrie Irving landing with the Miami Heat. But what if we looked at the same idea for the Dallas Mavericks? Here’s the Mavs’ version of that proposed deal.

The Dallas Mavericks are rebuilding. But they are already well down the highway.

Less than two years after trading franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, some would argue the Mavs are poised for a brighter future than the Lakers even with a 27-year-old Doncic.

When discussing the Mavs’ future, one name is particularly interesting: Kyrie Irving. The 34-year-old is clearly not a part of the team’s long-term plans — unless he pulls a LeBron! — which has generated trade speculation surrounding the nine-time All-Star. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes it may be in the Mavs’ best interest to move on from Irving eventually.

“Irving is 34 and the Mavs are patiently building around (Cooper) Flagg, so there might come a point where it makes sense for all parties to explore the trade market,” MacMahon wrote. “At the moment, though, there is excitement about Irving’s return in Dallas.”

This Trade Idea May Push the Mavericks to Bid Farewell to Kyrie Irving a Lot Sooner

When strictly considering the potential of the Irving-Flagg duo, it makes complete sense for the Mavs to retain Irving for at least one more season. Even if the team isn’t winning a ton of games, Irving’s experience and leadership can be a major factor behind Flagg’s rise to superstar status.

But if Dallas was to move on from Irving, this four-team trade would be highly attractive.

Heat receives: Kyrie Irving, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Trey Lyles

Mavericks receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Davion Mitchell and two 2029 first round picks (via MIA, MIN)

Wolves receive: P.J. Washington, Dru Smith and Myron Gardner

Grizzlies receive: Nikola Jovic

If the Mavs made Irving available for trade, the Heat might be among the first teams to reach out. Miami has a glaring need for a backcourt star after landing Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. In this deal, the Mavs pick up two much younger guards with two-way impact and a pair of not-so-distant first round picks. And who knows, those draft picks might turn into two stars in five or six years.

Moving Irving would clear out a bunch of salary. Combine that with Washington also heading out the door, and the Mavs suddenly have two stars to fill Irving’s shoes, another major contract off their books, a reduced frontcourt logjam, a ton of financial flexibility and two more first round picks to add to their war chest.

Dallas Making Stance on Kyrie Crystal Clear (for Now)

Irving has generated plenty of trade interest around the league this offseason, according to reports, but the Mavs are dug in on retaining the former All-NBA performer.

“He keeps getting put in all kinds of rumors, but we’re not looking to move Kyrie and Kyrie isn’t looking to be moved either,” a Dallas front office executive told NBA insider Keith Smith. “We didn’t get to see him with Cooper last year, but we’re very excited to see that pairing this year.”

If Irving returns healthy next season, his superstar impact could make the Mavs, who possess plenty of young, rising talent, a factor in the Western Conference.