Dallas Mavericks Announce Starting Lineup Without Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving Playing

The Dallas Mavericks will face the San Antonio Spurs without their two biggest stars Saturday night, October 24.

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving were both ruled out before Dallas announced its starting lineup for the game at American Airlines Center. Flagg is recovering from a left shoulder sprain, while Irving is sidelined for left knee injury management.

Dallas will start Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Zaccharie Risacher, P.J. Washington Jr. and Daniel Gafford.

It’s an unexpected challenge for Mavericks head coach Dusty May, who will make his home coaching debut without either of his franchise cornerstones.

Mavericks Starting Lineup Tonight Against Spurs

Clark reported the following starting five for Saturday’s matchup:

Max Christie

Naji Marshall

Zaccharie Risacher

P.J. Washington Jr.

Daniel Gafford

The Mavericks’ official injury report also lists Christie as available despite a right shin contusion. Risacher, who is dealing with right hip soreness, was similarly cleared to play.

Dallas will be without several additional players, including Dereck Lively II, Santi Aldama, Caleb Martin and Tarik Biberovic.

The absences place additional responsibility on Washington, Marshall and Christie to generate offense against a Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama.

Dallas enters the matchup after defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-105 on Friday, May’s first victory as an NBA head coach.

Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? Latest Mavericks Injury Update

No. Cooper Flagg has officially been ruled out of the Mavericks’ October 24 game against the Spurs with a mild left shoulder sprain.

The injury occurred Friday against Indiana when Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith fouled Flagg from behind during a fast-break dunk attempt. Nesmith was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul, and Flagg landed hard on his left shoulder.

Flagg did not return for the second half. He had recorded 14 points, five rebounds and six assists in 17 minutes before leaving the game.

On Saturday, the NBA reported that an MRI revealed a mild left shoulder sprain.

The diagnosis provides some reassurance after the frightening fall, but the Mavericks are not rushing their young star back onto the court.

How Long Is Cooper Flagg Out? Is His Season Over?

The Mavericks have not announced a specific return date for Flagg. The team confirmed that he will be reevaluated next week, meaning his availability beyond Saturday remains uncertain.

There is no indication that Flagg’s season is over. Dallas described the injury as a mild shoulder sprain, and the team has announced a follow-up evaluation rather than a season-ending designation.

That distinction matters as fans search for updates on the reigning Rookie of the Year’s health.

Flagg’s next opportunity to play would be Monday, October 26, when Dallas visits the Miami Heat. However, the team has not confirmed that he will be available for that matchup.

His status for subsequent games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will also depend on his recovery and the team’s medical evaluation.

Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Why Is He Out?

No. Kyrie Irving has also been ruled out against the Spurs, with the Mavericks listing him out for left knee injury management.

Unlike Flagg, Irving is not missing Saturday’s game because of a newly reported injury.

According to the Associated Press, Irving is sitting out the second half of Dallas’ back-to-back as the team manages his workload following his recovery from a torn ACL.

Irving returned to regular-season action Wednesday after a 19-month absence. He scored 15 points in 24 minutes against the Houston Rockets before recording 24 points during Friday’s victory over Indiana.

Dallas is taking a cautious approach with the veteran guard early in the season, particularly with games scheduled on consecutive nights.

The decision means Irving will not make his regular-season home debut Saturday.

When Will Kyrie Irving Return to the Mavericks?

The Mavericks have not announced that Irving will miss additional games beyond Saturday’s matchup against San Antonio.

Dallas’ next scheduled game is Monday, October 26, against the Miami Heat. That represents Irving’s next opportunity to return, although his availability has not been confirmed.

Irving’s designation for Saturday is injury management, not a newly diagnosed knee injury. The difference is significant given his lengthy recovery from ACL surgery.

For now, the Mavericks will attempt to build on Friday’s victory without Irving and Flagg, leaving Washington, Marshall and their supporting cast to shoulder a larger share of the offensive workload against San Antonio.