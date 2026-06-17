Bold 3-Team Draft Day Trade Idea Sends Michael Porter Jr. to Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are set to have a huge offseason under new team president Masai Ujiri. The former NBA Executive of the Year is planning to build a winning team around Cooper Flagg in an effort to move on from the Luka Doncic era.

Flagg will be given the full reign next season, with Kyrie Irving as his veteran second option. Despite rumors of trading Irving this summer, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Mavericks are likely to keep the one-time NBA champion.

So what can the Mavericks do to improve the team and compete next season?

Draft Day Trade Idea Sends Michael Porter Jr. To Dallas Mavericks

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points made several bold trade ideas for the 2026 NBA draft later this month.

One of those ideas involves the Dallas Mavericks acquiring Michael Porter Jr. from the Brooklyn Nets in a huge three-team trade with the Boston Celtics.

Here’s the framework of the trade pitch:

Mavericks receive: Michael Porter Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe and two first-round picks from Brooklyn, and the No. 27 pick and a 2031 second-round pick from Boston

Celtics receive: Daniel Gafford and a 2027 second-round pick from Dallas

Nets receive: Klay Thompson and the No. 9 pick from Dallas, and Sam Hauser and the No. 40 pick from Boston

Siegel explained how it’s a win-now move for the Mavs, giving them a legitimate third option in MPJ.

“The Mavs and Masai Ujiri take a swing early in the Cooper Flagg era,” Siegel wrote. “Dallas has no intentions of trading Kyrie Irving, and they want to set themselves up to be competitive again in the playoffs. Adding Porter as their No. 3 option next to Flagg and Irving certainly does this, and Sharpe would hold a key role in the frontcourt next to Dereck Lively II at a lower price than Gafford.”

As for the Celtics, they get a new starting center in Gafford, while the Nets get another lottery pick in this year’s draft. The Nets already have the sixth overall selection.

Michael Porter Jr. This Season

In his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, Michael Porter Jr. had the best year of his career so far. MPJ averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 53 games. He was a legitimate All-Star candidate, but the Nets’ terrible record prevented him from getting the nod.

Porter is entering the final year of his current contract, with a salary of $40.8 million next season. He’ll be motivated to play better to secure what could be the final big contract of his career.

At 27 years old, MPJ is entering the prime of his career, though his history of back injuries could be an issue. He also had some controversial remarks and takes in the offseason, which could be a PR nightmare for teams.