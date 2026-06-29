Beloved Jamal Murray Backup Exits Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have parted ways with a beloved backup point guard in a shocking decision ahead of free agency.

According to a report by Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, the Nuggets declined Jalen Pickett’s team option worth $2.41 million. Pickett is now an unrestricted free agent and is expected to catch attention for several teams that are looking to get a cheap backup guard.

This past season, the 26-year-old averaged career highs with 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 16.1 minutes per game, appearing in 50 games, 18 of which he started due to the Nuggets’ injury bug in their 2025-2026 NBA campaign.

His 2025-26 campaign was most remembered for his standout 29-point, 7-assist performance in January to lead the Nuggets over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nuggets selected Pickett as the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, shortly after the team won the NBA championship.

The Nuggets lost in six games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. They won 54 games in the regular season to take the third seed in the Western Conference.

Nuggets Also Bid Goodbye To Another Point Guard

The Nuggets are also bidding goodbye to another point guard in the free agency market.

Tyus Jones is currently an unrestricted free agent after the Nuggets signed him from the buyout market late in March late in the regular season.

He provided depth in the point guard position behind Jamal Murray. Jones even saw valuable rotational minutes during their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones averaged 3.0 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game, while shooting 34.9% from the field.

Everything Is On The Table For The Denver Nuggets This Offseason, With One Big Exception

The Denver Nuggets front office made it clear after losing in the first round that everything is on the table this postseason, except parting ways with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic

“Everything is going to be on the table. Outside of trading Nikola [Jokic], I should be clear because my words got twisted in an interesting way last summer. But yeah, I think everything is on the table outside of trading Nikola. I think we need to have running it back as a possibility,” Nuggets president Josh Kroenke said in a press conference.

That means the Nuggets could pull off some shocking deals this offseason, which could include Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Cam Johnson, the team’s next three offensive weapons after Jokic.

The Nuggets have been in trade rumors for multiple stars over the past few weeks, with the most prominent being with Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.