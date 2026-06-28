Cam Johnson Drawing Trade Interest From Rival Teams

Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson is drawing trade interest from rival teams as the Nuggets might move on from him this summer.

Johnson was traded to the Nuggets last offseason for Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick as part of a cap dump. In his first season for the Nuggets, Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for Denver, while shooting an impressive .480% from the field and .430% from 3-point range.

He has one more season left on his current contract, paying him $23 million for next year. With the Nuggets’ ownership and management not happy after not going deep in last season’s playoffs, it is possible they make some big changes to their roster this offseason, and Johnson could be a player who is moved out.

Cam Johnson’s Suitors Revealed

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Johnson has drawn extensive interest from rival teams, who are looking to trade for the sharpshooter this offseason if the Nuggets put him on the trade block.

“As the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

It makes sense that all of these contenders would want to acquire Johnson, as he is a solid player who can shoot the lights out from beyond the arc. With the Nuggets facing salary cap problems once again this offseason, and with Johnson having just one more year left on his contract, he seems like the perfect candidate to get traded this offseason, despite having a very solid first year in Denver.

Nuggets Rumored to Make Big Moves

The Nuggets are rumored to make some big moves this offseason as they look to show superstar center Nikola Jokic that they have what it takes to win another NBA Championship.

With Johnson holding positive trade value after a great first year in Denver, look for him to be one of the Nuggets’ players who could be moved out due to Denver’s salary cap issues.

There are rumors that, in addition to Johnson, the team could consider trading Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon this offseason. We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but with free agency starting on June 30, look for the Nuggets to start making some big moves very soon as they try to build another winner around Jokic.