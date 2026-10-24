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Denver Nuggets Announce Cam Johnson Injury Status vs. New Orleans Pelicans

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 24: Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday to open their season.

After a hot first quarter, the Nuggets struggled to shoot the ball for the rest of the game as they suffered a 96-84 loss.

To make matters worse, Cam Johnson suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter after contesting Ajay Mitchell‘s shot.

Johnson finished the game with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Denver Nuggets Announce Cam Johnson Injury Status

Cam Johnson
GettyCameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Ball Arena on October 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

According to the Denver Nuggets’ injury report for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cam Johnson is out with a sprained right ankle.

Johnson will miss his first game of the season, which means DeMar DeRozan could enter the starting lineup.

DeRozan earned the bulk of minutes following Johnson’s exit. He had 13 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes.

Alpha Diallo could also be named starter since DeRozan might be better suited as a source of instant offense off the bench.

Cam Johnson
GettyCameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It has been a rough time for Johnson in Denver. He was initially acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.

Johnson played in just 54 games in his first season in Denver due to multiple injuries. He had a minor bicep injury early in the campaign, followed by a bone bruise and a hyperextended right knee. He also dealt with ankle issues late in the regular season.

3 More Players on Nuggets Injury Report

Spencer Jones
GettySpencer Jones #21 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during media day at Ball Arena on September 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Cam Johnson isn’t the only player on the Denver Nuggets injury report.

Alpha Diallo is listed as questionable due to a sprained right wrist. He could get downgraded to out or upgraded to available before the start of Saturday’s matchup.

Spencer Jones has also been ruled out for the second straight game as the team continues to manage his bilateral hamstring injury. Jones can be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Julian Strawther remains sidelined as he recovers from a sprained left knee suffered in the preseason. Strawther is scheduled to get re-evaluated in late November.

The Nuggets have endured injuries since last season, which means it’s the next-man-up mentality for coach David Adelman’s team.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are also coming off a bad first game, so they are looking to bounce back. Aaron Gordon was phenomenal against the Oklahoma City Thunder and looked healthy after missing 49 games last season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Denver Nuggets Announce Cam Johnson Injury Status vs. New Orleans Pelicans

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