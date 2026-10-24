Denver Nuggets Announce Cam Johnson Injury Status vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday to open their season.

After a hot first quarter, the Nuggets struggled to shoot the ball for the rest of the game as they suffered a 96-84 loss.

To make matters worse, Cam Johnson suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter after contesting Ajay Mitchell‘s shot.

Johnson finished the game with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Denver Nuggets Announce Cam Johnson Injury Status

According to the Denver Nuggets’ injury report for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Cam Johnson is out with a sprained right ankle.

Johnson will miss his first game of the season, which means DeMar DeRozan could enter the starting lineup.

DeRozan earned the bulk of minutes following Johnson’s exit. He had 13 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes.

Alpha Diallo could also be named starter since DeRozan might be better suited as a source of instant offense off the bench.

It has been a rough time for Johnson in Denver. He was initially acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.

Johnson played in just 54 games in his first season in Denver due to multiple injuries. He had a minor bicep injury early in the campaign, followed by a bone bruise and a hyperextended right knee. He also dealt with ankle issues late in the regular season.

3 More Players on Nuggets Injury Report

Cam Johnson isn’t the only player on the Denver Nuggets injury report.

Alpha Diallo is listed as questionable due to a sprained right wrist. He could get downgraded to out or upgraded to available before the start of Saturday’s matchup.

Spencer Jones has also been ruled out for the second straight game as the team continues to manage his bilateral hamstring injury. Jones can be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Julian Strawther remains sidelined as he recovers from a sprained left knee suffered in the preseason. Strawther is scheduled to get re-evaluated in late November.

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The Nuggets have endured injuries since last season, which means it’s the next-man-up mentality for coach David Adelman’s team.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are also coming off a bad first game, so they are looking to bounce back. Aaron Gordon was phenomenal against the Oklahoma City Thunder and looked healthy after missing 49 games last season.