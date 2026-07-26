Former Denver Nuggets Forward Officially Leaves NBA to Play in Israel

The Denver Nuggets lost another player in free agency. David Roddy has officially left the Nuggets and the NBA after signing with a team at the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

According to a press release by Hapoel Jerusalem, Roddy is the latest player to join the Israeli club this season. His contract is for just the upcoming 2026-27 season.

“Hapoel Midtown Jerusalem Basketball Club is pleased to announce the signing of American forward David Roddy until the end of the 2026/27 season,” the team said. “Rudy joins Hapoel after four seasons in the NBA, bringing with him a wealth of experience from the best league in the world.”

The 25-year-old forward also released a statement about the next chapter of his career:

“I am excited to join Hapoel Jerusalem and open this new chapter in my career. I’ve heard so many good things about the club and the fans, and I can’t wait to experience it for myself.”

Roddy joins multiple former NBA players on the Hapoel Jerusalem roster, such as Isaiah Mobley, Devontae Cacok, Jared Harper and Kenny Lofton Jr. The club have won two Israeli Championships, eight State Cups and seven League Cups.

David Roddy’s Career

After three seasons at Colorado State, David Roddy entered the 2022 NBA draft. He was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft day alongside Danny Green in exchange for De’Anthony Melton.

Roddy spent one and a half seasons with the Grizzlies before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason, but he was waived midway through the 2024-25 NBA season.

The 25-year-old forward also suited up for the Sixers and Houston Rockets that same season. He spent the majority of last season with the Toronto Raptors‘ G League affiliate, the Raptors 905. He joined the Denver Nuggets last March after signing a two-way contract.

In 173 games, Roddy averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He appeared in just five games for the Nuggets last season.

Denver Nuggets This Season

The Denver Nuggets have not been very active in the offseason. They brought back Tyus Jones on a one-year deal and added Marvin Bagley III in free agency. They also waived Jonas Valanciunas, who chose to return to Lithuania, and lost Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets are also in danger of losing Spencer Jones, who signed a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have until Sunday, 11:59 p.m. ET to match the offer sheet.

Peyton Watson, on the other hand, is also a restricted free agent. Multiple teams have also been linked to him, like the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.