Denver Nuggets Linked To Trading Starter For Klay Thompson

The Denver Nuggets could look to add proven winner Klay Thompson to their roster after rumors placed him on the trade block. Thompson remains a member of the Dallas Mavericks, but that roster has changed so many times since he signed with them in free agency. The former Golden State Warriors superstar is hoping to contribute to winning teams in his latter stages before retirement.

Sports Illustrated writer Austin Veazey revealed the following realistic trade package:

“Denver Nuggets receive: Klay Thompson, 2026 Dallas Mavericks No. 48 pick Dallas Mavericks receive: Christian Braun, 2026 Denver Nuggets No. 26 pick This trade is about money, flexibility, and spacing. Denver would save $4.1 million next season and far more over the next several years by moving off Braun’s extension. In today’s NBA, that matters. The second apron is punishing teams that carry expensive role players, and the Nuggets cannot afford to lock themselves into the wrong supporting cast around Jokic.”

Denver mostly wants to trade one of their bigger contracts to save some money and improve their chances of keeping free agent Peyton Watson. This move gets them out of Christian Braun’s big contract starting next season and adding Thompson’s smaller expiring contract to give him a one-year trial ahead of his own free agency in 2027.

Why Denver Would Welcome Klay Thompson

Braun had a lackluster year to warrant moving him via a trade for a better contract. Denver will only have a few realistic deals coming in, but Thompson provides more experience. The Nuggets may make other trades this summer to lose multiple contracts in an effort to retain the younger Watson.

Thompson stands out among the better affordable deals and can easily slot into Braun’s lineup spot as the shooting guard. Playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray would give Klay quite a few open three-point looks every single game.

Jokic’s offense relies around players who can shoot effectively from three, and Thompson is a huge upgrade over Braun. Denver both gets a player to fit their current timeline of contending every year and would save some money to ensure a better future with more cap flexibility.

Why Dallas Mavericks Would Take A Risk

Dallas’ side has the bigger risk of hoping that Braun becomes a strong part of their future by adding him to the roster. Braun is slated to make between $21 million and $29 million per year over the next five seasons to make him a costly player.

The age of 25 does make Braun a promising asset due to his younger age and past success contributing to an NBA Championship. Cooper Flagg needs help around him for the Mavericks to compete for a playoff spot like most expect them to next season.

Braun joining Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and a front court of various impressive role players could create a fun roster moving forward. Dallas would likely give Braun a bigger role in the offense as the third best talent behind Flagg and Irving. The framework here makes sense if both teams want to pull the trigger on a bold trade.