Denver Nuggets Named Surprise Landing Spot for Los Angeles Lakers Legend in Free Agency

All eyes will be on Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James over the offseason.

James will have to decide if he wants to continue playing in the NBA, and if he does, where he wants to play. Assuming that he wants to keep playing, James will be an unrestricted free agent and thus free to sign with any team over the offseason.

Denver Nuggets Named Surprise Landing Spot for LeBron James in Free Agency

If he continues his career, many expect James to remain with the Lakers, or potentially return to Cleveland for a final sendoff. However, there could be other options on the table.

The Denver Nuggets were recently listed as a potential surprise free agency landing spot for James by Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report. Bailey pointed to the opportunity to play alongside three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic as a main reason why signing in Denver could be an intriguing option for James.

“The Denver Nuggets desperately need to get younger, more athletic and more physical this offseason. LeBron James obviously doesn’t address the ‘younger’ part of that equation. And at this point in his career, he might not help with the other two weaknesses either. … But if he really is willing to play for the minimum (which is probably what the Cleveland Cavaliers would have to pay him), a season alongside Nikola Jokić would be tempting,” Bailey wrote.

“LeBron was still a top 40-ish player in 2025-26. And if he’s anywhere near that level again, his playmaking would take a ton of pressure off Jokič and Jamal Murray. His experience could help everyone on the roster. … And for a team that was overly reliant on Bruce Brown and Spencer Jones, even a physically diminished LeBron could help with their lack of explosiveness.”

This story will be updated.