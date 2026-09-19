Former Denver Nuggets Forward Officially Signs With New Team

On Friday, former Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson reportedly agreed to join Maxima Roma of the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy.

According to Superbasket, Tyson will be the final member of the Maxima Roma’s roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

“Hunter Tyson will be the final piece of the new Maxima Roma,” the report said. “The 26-year-old American forward, the 37th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has reached an agreement with Paul Matiasic’s club to replace Vernon Carey in the Roman club’s foreign roster.”

Tyson is set to team up with a trio of fellow former NBA players in Aaron Holiday, Matt Ryan and Xavier Moon.

Holiday left the league this offseason and is playing overseas for the first time in his career. He spent the last three seasons with the Houston Rockets.

Ryan had a four-year NBA career and was most famously known for his stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Moon, on the other hand, was with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2021 to 2024.

Hunter Tyson’s NBA Career

After five years at Clemson, Hunter Tyson declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him 37th overall, but he was subsequently traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Tyson spent three years with the Nuggets, playing a total of 90 games and starting in four of them. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in his career in Denver.

The Nuggets traded Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets midway through last season for salary cap relief. The Nets waived him, leading to his exit from the NBA.

Tyson wasn’t a free agent for long, joining the Gigantes de Carolina of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico. He averaged 18.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16 games.

Nuggets This Season

The Denver Nuggets have not been busy this offseason due to financial constraints. Their biggest move was parting ways with Peyton Watson, who was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a multi-team sign-and-trade.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets managed to re-sign Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones to new contracts. They also added Alpha Diallo, DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, Lonnie Walker IV and Cam Whitmore in free agency.

In terms of departures, the Nuggets also lost Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr.

But the biggest headline of the Nuggets offseason involved Nikola Jokic, who didn’t sign an extension. Jokic could become a free agent next summer if he opts out of his contract for the 2027-28 season.