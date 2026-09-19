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Former Denver Nuggets Forward Officially Signs With New Team

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Hunter Tyson, Denver Nuggets
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DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 11: Hunter Tyson #5 of the Denver Nuggets dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Ball Arena on January 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

On Friday, former Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson reportedly agreed to join Maxima Roma of the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy.

According to Superbasket, Tyson will be the final member of the Maxima Roma’s roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

“Hunter Tyson will be the final piece of the new Maxima Roma,” the report said. “The 26-year-old American forward, the 37th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has reached an agreement with Paul Matiasic’s club to replace Vernon Carey in the Roman club’s foreign roster.”

Tyson is set to team up with a trio of fellow former NBA players in Aaron Holiday, Matt Ryan and Xavier Moon.

Hunter Tyson
GettyHunter Tyson #4 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena on October 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Holiday left the league this offseason and is playing overseas for the first time in his career. He spent the last three seasons with the Houston Rockets.

Ryan had a four-year NBA career and was most famously known for his stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Moon, on the other hand, was with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2021 to 2024.

Hunter Tyson’s NBA Career

Hunter Tyson
GettyHunter Tyson #4 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on October 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

After five years at Clemson, Hunter Tyson declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him 37th overall, but he was subsequently traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Tyson spent three years with the Nuggets, playing a total of 90 games and starting in four of them. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in his career in Denver.

The Nuggets traded Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets midway through last season for salary cap relief. The Nets waived him, leading to his exit from the NBA.

Tyson wasn’t a free agent for long, joining the Gigantes de Carolina of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico. He averaged 18.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16 games.

Nuggets This Season

Nikola Jokic
GettyNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets walks off the court after being defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-98 in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Denver Nuggets have not been busy this offseason due to financial constraints. Their biggest move was parting ways with Peyton Watson, who was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a multi-team sign-and-trade.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets managed to re-sign Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones to new contracts. They also added Alpha Diallo, DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III, Lonnie Walker IV and Cam Whitmore in free agency.

In terms of departures, the Nuggets also lost Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown Jr. and Tim Hardaway Jr. 

But the biggest headline of the Nuggets offseason involved Nikola Jokic, who didn’t sign an extension. Jokic could become a free agent next summer if he opts out of his contract for the 2027-28 season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Former Denver Nuggets Forward Officially Signs With New Team

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