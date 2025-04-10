Jokic Was Informed of Malone’s Firing

Following the Denver Nuggets’ firing of head coach Michael Malone, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic revealed he was informed of Malone’s firing.

Following the Nuggets’ 124-116 win over the Sacramento Kings, Jokic spoke to reporters, where he revealed he was told of Malone’s dismissal before the news broke. He revealed parts of the conversation he had with team President Josh Kroenke:

“I knew a little bit before everybody. And he told me, ‘We made a decision.’ So it was not a discussion. It was a decision. He told me why. And so I listened. And I accepted it. I’m not going to tell you what he told me. I’m going to keep that private.”

Jokic’s revelation speaks volumes to what the situation is in Denver. While many organizations ask their star player’s opinions on hirings, firings, and roster moves, the Nugget’s front office made a unilateral decision. Regardless of the details of the private comments Jokic mentioned, it’s clear that Jokic and the team were going to have to adjust to the decision whether they were happy or not.

Malone, as well as general manager Calvin Booth were abruptly fired with one week remaining in the regular season. The dissention between Malone and Booth became palpable in the organization, and rather than have a deep playoff run delay the inevitable, the Nuggets decided it was better to move on now.

Nikola Jokic revealed he was informed of Malone’s firing, and the reality of the situation is he and the team had no control.