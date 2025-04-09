Steve Kerr, Other NBA Coaches React to Michael Malone Firing

The Denver Nuggets sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape on April 8 by firing longtime head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth just weeks before the playoffs. The decision came on the heels of the Grizzlies, another playoff-bound team, dismissing their head coach, Taylor Jenkins.

As the job security of NBA head coaches worsens, several of Malone’s colleagues voiced their displeasure. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he was “shocked” by the Nuggets’ decision but not totally surprised by the turn of events.

“Shocked, like everyone,” Kerr said. “Mike [Malone] has obviously been a great, great coach—championship coach—and fantastic record. Again, like with Taylor [Jenkins], you don’t expect anything like this this late in the season.

“And then as I said with Taylor, organizations have to do their own business and we aren’t privy to any of that, so I have no idea what was happening. I can’t really comment on anything other than wishing Mike well because he’s done an amazing job. Doesn’t seem right, but this is the business we’re in. We’re all going to suffer a similar fate at some point. That’s kind of the way it is.”

Cold Nature of NBA Business

Kerr pointed out how both Malone and Jenkins were culture-setters for their respective franchises, leading them ot multiple 50-win seasons over the past few years. Malone even guided the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in 2023.

The longtime Warriors coach admitted that nearly all the coaches are “vulnerable” in the modern NBA regardless of their accolades. He threw his name into the mix as well. Kerr guided the Warriors to four NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

“I think one thing that’s happened is most teams are now owned by billionaires, big corporations. So we’re all more expendable,” he stressed. “There’s so much money in the business now. And there are pluses and minuses to that.

“We’re all making bigger salaries than we were five years ago, but we’re all much more vulnerable because I don’t think a lot of the owners are that concerned with firing a guy and paying him off to go away. Again, this is a business we chose and we all love it, but it’s not the most stable profession, that’s for sure.”

Joe Mazzulla Not As Shocked At Decision

Elsewhere, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, the reigning 2024 NBA Champion, felt Malone’s firing came with the territory of the job.

“It’s part of what motivates me, but I wake up every day saying this could be my last day,” Mazzulla said. “You have to have that type of perspective. It gives you gratitude but also keeps you hungry.

“You need a healthy balance of wanting this for as long as you can while recognizing you’re essentially replaceable because that’s just how it works. Every day, I remind myself of my own mortality, and I think that’s what keeps me grounded and appreciative of the opportunity I have,” coach added.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson had an amusing reaction too, as seen below.

The Nuggets have elevated assistant coach David Adelman, the son of legendary NBA coach Rick Adelman, to the role of interim head coach for the final few games of the regular season and the playoffs. Adelman does not have any prior head-coaching experience.