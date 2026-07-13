Nuggets Superstar Nikola Jokic’s Appearance in New Photos Turns Heads

There’s been a lot of chatter surrounding the Denver Nuggets and their superstar center, Nikola Jokic, so far this offseason. At some point, Jokic is going to need a new contract from the Nuggets, but reports indicate he isn’t interested in signing a new deal this offseason, indicating that he could potentially be plotting to move on from Denver in the near future.

Jokic has become notorious for almost having an uninterested attitude towards the NBA and basketball as a whole (at least when it comes to his comments in the media), but it should be very clear that he is intent on winning, no matter the cost. While his future may be the subject of speculation, Jokic isn’t letting it get to him, as new photos have emerged of the perennial MVP candidate that show his latest body transformation.

Nikola Jokic’s New Appearance Catches Fans’ Attention

By now, Jokic has already established himself as one of the greatest players of his generation. A big man who can do a little bit of everything, Jokic is fresh off averaging a triple-double for the Nuggets this past season (27.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 10.7 APG, 56.9 FG%), making him the most efficient offensive hub in the entire league.

Jokic is a champion, an MVP candidate, and a perennial All-NBA player. And yet, he isn’t the perfect player. On defense, Jokic isn’t exactly a guy who can anchor the paint, and questions about his fitness have lingered throughout his career, especially as he gets older. Players typically wear down as the year goes on, and that has happened to Jokic a handful of times during his stint with Denver.

Playing the center position makes Jokic’s fitness even more important. While he seems more concerned about simply going out and winning basketball games, Jokic is working on his body behind the scenes just like everyone else. Case in point, new photos of Jokic from his annual rafting trip in his native Serbia have emerged, and they appear to show a slimmed-down version of the Nuggets’ superstar big man.

Nikola Jokic Eyeing Another Big Season for the Nuggets

Considering how important he is to the Nuggets’ success, keeping Jokic as fresh as possible for the playoffs is crucial for this team. Availability has not been an issue for Jokic at any point in his career, but at 284 pounds, the minutes tend to add up quicker for him. Based on these new photos, it seems like that’s an issue that Jokic is attempting to fix.

When compared to a guy like Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic, Jokic’s fitness status isn’t exactly a major concern. As last season showed, though, Denver has some stuff to clean up, and it starts with its best player. Getting Jokic some more help this offseason is crucial, but the Serbian superstar is also going to need to continue playing at an MVP-caliber level if the Nuggets intend on returning to the top of the NBA’s proverbial mountain.