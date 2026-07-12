Timberwolves Proposed to Land Nikola Jokic for 5 Players, Picks in Major Trade

Nikola Jokic may be untradeable for the Denver Nuggets, and the Serbian center has a long-standing commitment to the franchise and might look to maintain that.

However, in any slight opportunity that the Nuggets may consider parting ways this summer, one franchise positioned to make a swing is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a proposed trade, Minnesota acquires Jokic and sends Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Joan Beringer, Terrence Shannon Jr., unprotected first-round picks in 2028, 2029 and 2030, plus a 2030 second-round pick (via Memphis Grizzlies) to Denver.

The Charlotte Hornets could swap Minnesota’s 2028 and 2029 first-rounders.

This offseason has already witnessed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded in a blockbuster trade. Any move for three-time MVP Jokic would be expected to command a higher return.

Timberwolves Land Nikola Jokic in Massive Trade Framework

Jokic, 31, is on a massive salary at Denver. His deal carries a cap hit of $59 million for 2026-27, which is the final guaranteed year in his deal. Following that, he will be entering a $62.8 million player option season.

The Timberwolves already have a tough cap situation. They acquired guard LaMelo Ball from the Hornets as part of their roster upgrade around Anthony Edwards. His deal together with Edwards and Gobert has placed the franchise well over the luxury tax threshold.

Moving Gobert clears up significant space to accommodate Jokic. However, other pieces like DiVincenzo, Beringer and Shannon Jr. would open the cap further to fully fit in the Serbian superstar’s deal.

The Nuggets may prioritize keeping the core of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon while adding Gobert’s defensive input. The French star is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year and would provide value post-Jokic.

Seeing the massive haul that was needed to trade Antetokounmpo, Denver’s asking price if they want to move Jokic would need a lot of future draft assets. This may be where the Timberwolves fall short because, unlike the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nuggets and their star center still have a working relationship.

Possible Scenario for Jokic to Leave Denver

Jokic is eligible for an extension, but has reportedly delayed any extension talk until next summer. This would enable him to get a record five-year supermax — potentially the highest in NBA history.

This would certainly mean he retires as a Nugget. However, affirming commitment is one thing, but beating the NBA cap restrictions is another. Denver is already a tight spot cap-wise and giving Jokic that huge money might mean sacrificing some of its top pieces. (*Coughs … Peyton Watson?)

There is no point in retaining Jokic if the franchise won’t be contending. This opens up the trade scenario and doing the trade now would prevent any uncertainty that comes with agreeing on a deal in the summer of 2027.

On paper, a move to Minnesota for Jokic to join Edwards and Ball would create a superteam. The three-time MVP is already the best all-around player in the league, finishing last season by leading in assists and rebounds while staying in the top 10 in points.

With Edwards entering his prime, he gains the perfect facilitator to shoulder less playmaking burden. The Timberwolves can finally break free from their postseason hiccup and challenge for a first ring in franchise history.