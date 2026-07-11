Nuggets Get Discouraging LeBron Update From NBA Insider

The Denver Nuggets‘ pursuit of LeBron James appears to have encountered another obstacle.

Only a day after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed he had heard a credible report that James already has a “done deal” with a team outside Cleveland, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein added another wrinkle Friday by indicating the four-time MVP is giving stronger consideration to Eastern Conference contenders than many around the league expected.

Speaking during Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream from Las Vegas, Stein identified the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as the teams receiving the most serious attention from James, a list that notably did not include Denver.

The comments represent discouraging news for the Nuggets, who have been linked to James since he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to play elsewhere next season.

Stein Points Toward Eastern Conference

Stein said league executives have been surprised by how seriously James is evaluating a return to the Eastern Conference after spending the past eight seasons with the Lakers.

“What I do believe based on actual reporting is,” Stein said, “Cleveland, Miami, Philly.”

“He is looking at Eastern Conference destinations with much more seriousness than I think… if you would have gone back even two weeks and polled the other 29 front offices.”

Stein added that James appears increasingly willing to leave the Western Conference entirely.

“He’s apparently open to going very, very far away from where he’s been for the last eight years.”

For Denver, the comments suggest the Nuggets may not be among the leading contenders, even though they remain one of the teams that have expressed interest.

Nuggets Continue To Offer Jokic Partnership

Despite Stein’s latest update, Denver still possesses one of the NBA’s most compelling basketball pitches.

A partnership between James and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has long fascinated league observers because of their elite basketball IQ, passing ability and unselfish style of play.

Windhorst previously described Denver as one of the league’s most intriguing “outlier” destinations for James if he prioritized basketball fit above all else.

The Nuggets also offer established veterans Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, giving James another proven championship core after Denver captured the 2023 NBA title.

From a stylistic standpoint, few teams appear better suited to maximize James’ strengths alongside another transcendent playmaker.

Financial Reality Remains Denver’s Biggest Challenge

Basketball fit, however, has never been Denver’s biggest hurdle.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Nuggets remain above the luxury tax and the first apron, with little financial flexibility even after waiving veteran Jonas Valanciunas.

Denver currently has only the $3.9 million veteran minimum exception available to offer James.

Marks also noted the Nuggets still have five roster spots to fill and could face a luxury-tax bill approaching $175 million if restricted free agent Peyton Watson signs a new contract starting around $20 million annually.

Unlike some Eastern Conference contenders, Denver cannot create a significantly larger offer without major roster changes.

That has made the Nuggets’ recruiting pitch almost entirely basketball-driven.

Playing alongside Jokic—widely regarded as the best player in the world—remains the franchise’s greatest selling point.

For now, though, Stein’s latest reporting suggests James’ attention may be shifting elsewhere.

Denver has not been ruled out.

But as the NBA’s biggest free-agency story continues to unfold, the Nuggets appear to be chasing from behind rather than leading the race.