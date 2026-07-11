Nuggets Get Intriguing LeBron Update After Insider’s ‘Done Deal’ Claim

The Denver Nuggets have already made their pitch to LeBron James.

Now they are among the teams left wondering whether his decision has already been made.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Friday that a source he considers credible insisted James has a “done deal” with a team outside Cleveland, though the veteran insider emphasized that he has heard conflicting information and declined to identify the franchise.

“I just want you to know that I’m hearing stuff in other cities too,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland. “I’m not going to say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in other cities a couple hours ago.”

Windhorst immediately cautioned against treating the claim as confirmation.

“I’m being very, very cautious right now,” he said. “It’s too scattered. I also know how LeBron has operated. They have kept their circle very tight.”

Windhorst did not connect the unnamed team to Denver. Still, his comments add another layer of uncertainty for a Nuggets organization that has contacted James’ camp and believes playing alongside Nikola Jokić offers one of the most compelling basketball fits available.

Nuggets Can Offer Fit, Not Money

Denver’s case begins with Jokić.

James has long valued playing alongside intelligent, instinctive players, and no one in the league processes the game more creatively than the three-time MVP. Pairing James with Jokić would give Denver two of the best passers and decision-makers in NBA history.

Aaron Gordon could continue handling many of the most demanding defensive assignments against opposing wings, conserving James’ energy. Jamal Murray would also provide another proven pick-and-roll partner capable of adapting some of the actions he has mastered with Jokić.

Financially, however, the Nuggets are among James’ most limited suitors.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks wrote that Denver remains above the luxury-tax line and first apron even after waiving veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas. The Nuggets could ultimately cross the second apron after completing a roster that still has a league-high five vacancies.

Their payroll could become even more expensive if restricted free agent Peyton Watson returns on a contract starting near $20 million. Marks estimated Denver’s luxury-tax penalty could approach $175 million in that scenario.

As a result, the Nuggets have only the $3.9 million veteran exception available to offer James.

If he chooses Denver, it will not be because of salary.

Denver Still Seeking Championship Reset

The Nuggets’ pursuit reflects urgency around Jokić’s remaining prime.

Denver has failed to return to the Western Conference finals in the three seasons since winning the 2023 NBA championship, despite continued MVP-level production from its franchise cornerstone. Last season ended with a first-round playoff exit, intensifying pressure on the organization to add another elite creator.

Windhorst previously described Denver as an “outlier team” capable of landing James if he prioritized basketball fit and accepted an exception-level contract.

He later summarized the appeal more bluntly: The Nuggets could badly use “the greatest minimum-contract player in NBA history.”

Denver’s interest also revives a longstanding pursuit. Team president Josh Kroenke mailed James a retro Nuggets jersey during his 2018 free agency before James signed with the Lakers. Kroenke has described James as a close friend, and the organization contacted his camp again after he decided to leave Los Angeles following eight seasons.

Windhorst’s latest comments do not indicate whether Denver is the team behind the reported “done deal.”

They do, however, raise the stakes.

The Nuggets can offer James an extraordinary basketball partnership, a clear opening in their championship structure and the chance to play beside one of the smartest stars the sport has produced.

What they cannot offer is money or certainty that they still have time to persuade him.