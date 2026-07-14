Nuggets Receive New LeBron James Decision Clue

The Denver Nuggets have long believed they can offer LeBron James something few NBA franchises can.

The opportunity to chase another championship alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

As James moves closer to making one of the biggest decisions of the offseason, however, ESPN insider Shams Charania‘s latest update suggests Denver remains on the outside of the leading group.

Appearing Tuesday on NBA Today, Charania said James has gathered all the information he needs from interested teams and has entered what he described as “decision time.”

“My understanding is right now as we speak, LeBron James has the information that’s needed to make a decision,” Charania said. “It’s decision time right now for LeBron James.”

Charania said five teams remain under consideration: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Notably absent from that group was Denver.

For the Nuggets, it represents another discouraging development after several recent reports suggested James has increasingly narrowed his focus elsewhere.

Another Insider Points Away From Denver

Charania’s latest report reinforces a trend that has emerged throughout free agency.

Veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that James has been giving considerably more attention to Eastern Conference contenders than many league executives expected.

“What I do believe based on actual reporting is … Cleveland, Miami, Philly,” Stein said during Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream.

“He is looking at Eastern Conference destinations with much more seriousness than I think… if you would’ve gone back even two weeks and polled the other 29 front offices.”

ESPN’s Anthony Slater later reported that even the Warriors—one of James’ most aggressive suitors—had privately viewed Cleveland as the favorite from the beginning of free agency.

Charania’s latest update echoes that reporting, centering the race around Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia as James approaches his decision.

Jokić Remains Nuggets’ Strongest Recruiting Pitch

From a basketball standpoint, few situations compare to what the Nuggets can offer.

A partnership between James and Jokić has fascinated league observers for years because of their elite basketball IQ, passing ability and ability to elevate teammates.

The Nuggets also remain built to contend around Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, giving James another legitimate opportunity to compete for a fifth NBA championship.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst previously described Denver as one of James’ most intriguing “outlier” destinations if basketball fit ultimately became the deciding factor.

The challenge has never centered on basketball.

It has centered on flexibility.

Nuggets Face Their Own Offseason Priorities

While monitoring James’ decision, Denver continues navigating one of the league’s most complicated offseasons.

Restricted free agent Peyton Watson has drawn reported sign-and-trade interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, according to Stein, while fellow NBA insider Jake Fischer reported earlier that the Nuggets have maintained a steep asking price comparable to the return Utah received from the Lakers in the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade.

Denver also sits close to the NBA’s second apron after signing reigning EuroLeague Best Defender Alpha Diallo. Re-signing Watson at market value would likely push the Nuggets above that threshold unless the front office first clears salary elsewhere.

Those financial realities leave Denver with limited flexibility beyond a veteran-minimum offer for James, making its recruiting pitch almost entirely about basketball fit and championship opportunity alongside Jokić.

Charania emphasized Tuesday that James’ decision will not be driven by money. Instead, he has spent recent days evaluating championship potential, organizational culture and basketball fit after listening to final presentations from interested teams through longtime agent Rich Paul.

The Nuggets can make a compelling case in each category.

But as James enters what Charania called “decision time,” Denver no longer appears to be among the franchises receiving the strongest consideration.

The Nuggets have not been officially eliminated from the race.

Still, after successive reports from Stein, Slater and now Charania have increasingly centered the race around other contenders, Denver’s pursuit appears to be headed into another disappointment.