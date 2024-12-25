Nuggets Trade Pitch Lands $215 Million ‘Divine’ Fit Alongside Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets could be ready to shake things up before the trade deadline in search of another championship run in Nikola Jokic’s prime.

To get there could be costly.

But a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, a two-time former All-Star, could address the Nuggets’ long-standing need for someone who can keep the offense afloat when the three-time MVP gets a breather.

“Going from [Michael] Porter to LaVine may cost the Nuggets on the less glamorous end,” Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale wrote on December 24. “But the 29-year-old is more engaged this season navigating screens and checking individual assignments. Plus, most of his appeal is rooted in shot-making.”

Nuggets get:

Zach LaVine

Bulls get:

Michael Porter Jr.

Zeke Nnaji

“Denver doesn’t lose anything, really, in off-ball scoring as part of this deal while gaining on-ball dynamism,” Favale wrote. “LaVine delivers more rim pressure and foul-drawing, and way more of his baskets (50.8 percent) go unassisted compared to Porter (16.7 percent). His fit alongside Nikola Jokić should be divine, and equally important, he stands a puncher’s chance of beefing up the Nuggets’ minutes without their MVP.”

LaVine is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. He has a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Porter is in Year 3 of a five-year, $179.3 million deal.

Nnaji is currently a sticking point in a potential trade between the Bulls and Nuggets, though.

Bulls ‘Balked’ at Nuggets’ Trade Offer

“One potential trade iteration to surface as part of Denver’s confirmed interest in Chicago’s Zach LaVine is a swap that would bring LaVine and Torrey Craig to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji,” Stein wrote on December 22. “Yet the Bulls, league sources say, have balked at Nnaji’s inclusion in such a trade. This is Year 1 of a four-year, $32 million contract for Nnaji that, while descending in value annually, runs through 2027-28.

“Denver has also weighed whether it is wiser to trade Porter for two players if the Nuggets indeed decided between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline that they are prepared to part with an organizational favorite.”

Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson also reported on the Bulls’ lack of interest in receiving Nnaji in a potential trade with the Nuggets for Porter.

Nnaji is in Year 1 of a four-year, $32 million pact.

“At least as of now, Bulls have shown no interest in taking Zeke Nnaji contract in any talks surrounding Zach LaVine,” Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson reported in a post on X on December 20.

Nuggets’ Surge Could Be Key to Deadline Plans

The Nuggets’ hesitation to trade Porter is also key, especially amid their success in December. Following a 4-7 stretch from November 15 to December 7, the Nuggets have gone 5-1 entering play on Christmas.

Favale’s argument for Porter’s fit in trade with the Bulls is also a strong case for the Nuggets to keep the former No. 14 overall pick.

“His price point is only uncomfortable if you think he won’t stay healthy,” Favale wrote. “It is otherwise fair-weather money for a deadeye 6’10” shooter who is three years younger than LaVine and, at his peak, has demonstrated the capacity to lock in defensively and crash the glass.”

MPJ in a rhythm early pic.twitter.com/F6sgix1DrG — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 24, 2024

Porter appeared in a career-high 81 games in 2023-24.

He had set his previous high, 62 games, one season prior. Porter had appeared in at least 60 games once in his four NBA seasons (three healthy) before that.