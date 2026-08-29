Denver Nuggets Officially Part Ways With 23-Year-Old Forward

The Denver Nuggets have made another roster move official on Friday, a month before the start of training camp.

According to NBA.com’s transaction logs, the Nuggets waived Julian Reese after acquiring him from the Washington Wizards as part of the five-team trade involving Peyton Watson earlier this month.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported that the Nuggets will part ways with Reese when he announced Watson’s trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“As part of the deal, the Cavaliers are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-rounder from the Clippers and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, sources said. The Wizards also are sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese off his two-way deal,” Charania tweeted.

As part of the deal, the Cavaliers are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-rounder from the Clippers and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, sources said. The Wizards also are sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese off his two-way deal. Mann fills a… https://t.co/8YzgVqheoy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2026

The Nuggets acquired Reese from the Wizards and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick (via the Sacramento Kings) from the Cavaliers.

The five-team trade also included the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets, as well as players like Max Strus and Dennis Schroder.

Julian Reese’s NBA Career

After four seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, Julian Reese entered the 2025 NBA draft. He went undrafted but played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League. He earned an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors before training camp.

The Washington Wizards signed him to a two-way contract in February, with Reese playing a lot of minutes toward the end of the season. He appeared in 13 games and started in 10 of them. He averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The younger brother of WNBA star Angel Reese showed off his rebounding prowess in those 13 games he played. However, Julian became expendable after the Wizards drafted Felix Okpara, as per HoopsRumors.

As for the Nuggets, it’s unclear why they didn’t give Julian a chance to earn a spot at training camp. But they do have a glut of forwards, and Denver needs to add backcourt players.

Denver Nuggets This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets didn’t have the best summer in the NBA. They faced financial constraints, failing to bring back Peyton Watson, who was a restricted free agent and was coming off a breakout campaign.

The Nuggets were content to receive a first-round pick for Watson, adding DeMar DeRozan as a replacement. They also signed free agents Marvin Bagley III, Alpha Diallo and Lonnie Walker IV.

Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones signed new deals, while rookies Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins also represent new additions.

In terms of losses, the Nuggets waived Jonas Valanciunas and lost Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Miami Heat. Bruce Brown Jr. is also a free agent and has been linked with other teams.

However, the biggest news coming from the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic entering next season without signing an extension. Jokic can opt out of his contract and become a free agent in the summer of 2027.