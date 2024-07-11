Nuggets Trade Pitch Lands Former Euroleague MVP as Jamal Murray’s Backup

The Denver Nuggets have already secured Nikola Jokic‘s backup in Croatian veteran big man Dario Saric. They are still searching for Jamal Murray‘s backup.

Russell Westbrook is the hottest name reported as the Nuggets target via trade. But there is also one point guard, who is very familiar with Jokic and could be the perfect fit with Saric in the Nuggets’ second unit — 2021 Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micić.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would land the Nuggets Micić.

Denver Nuggets receive: Vasilije Micić

Charlotte Hornets receive: Zeke Nnaji and a 2029 second-round pick

The 23-year-old Nnaji, who is owed $32 million over the next four years, has become expandable with the arrival of Saric and the selection of Dayton center DaRon Holmes II.

Buckley said Micić is a win-now player “who could do a lot for a win-now team.”

“The Hornets obviously aren’t one of them. The Nuggets, though, absolutely are and, perhaps unsurprisingly, seem interested in seeing what the floor general could do for their second unit.

Charlotte has other, younger point guards it should focus on developing—not just LaMelo Ball, but also Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr. and rookie K.J. Simpson—and should have the frontcourt minutes available for Nnaji that he never found in Denver,” Buckley wrote.

Nuggets’ Interest in Vasilije Micić

Micić has been on the Nuggets’ radar since 2022 when news broke out that he’s finally entering the NBA. Jokic, his teammate on the Serbian national team, is his staunchest backer, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer, who was still reporting for Bleacher Report at that time.

“Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic remains a hot name on the trade market. OKC holds his draft rights, and Nikola Jokic has been said to be a driving factor in Denver’s interest to obtain the EuroLeague MVP,” Fischer wrote in June of 2022.

Fast forward to 2024, the Nuggets remain interested in acquiring Micić, per Fischer.

“The Nuggets are also engaged in trade scenarios for backup big man Zeke Nnaji, sources said. Denver had given the 23-year-old out of Arizona an opportunity to claim a clear-cut reserve role behind Nikola Jokić, but traded up in Wednesday’s NBA Draft to select a foreseeable replacement in Dayton center DaRon Holmes II. Nnaji’s $8 million salary could be an outgoing package, for example, to bring back Serbian point guard Vasilije Micić from Charlotte, who’s been a target for Denver,” Fischer wrote on June 30.