Pistons Linked To NBA Champ Free Agent Amid Jalen Duren Contract Standoff

The Detroit Pistons still have a few moves to make in free agency if they want to have another chance at finishing atop the Eastern Conference for the second year in a row, and while restricted free agent Jalen Duren leads that list, the team has a few more options on the table to build a true title contender around franchise star Cade Cunningham.

Duren’s free agency and a new contract extension have been the leading headline for the Pistons this summer, but for now, focus should shift on rounding out the roster by adding experience, and that could be done by signing one player who looks more available than ever before.

As evidence mounts about the Denver Nuggets not resigning unrestricted free agent and former NBA champion Bruce Brown, the Pistons were recently urged to go after the veteran wing, as his skill set would plug up one of Detroit’s biggest holes last season.

Pistons Free Agency Additions Could Include Bruce Brown

After winning a title with the Nuggets in 2023, Brown rejoined Denver this past season on a veteran minimum. Now a free agent, his time with the team appears to be over, as the Nuggets already have announced that new addition Alpha Diallo has taken his number.

With that, the Pistons, who fizzled out in the playoffs, were named as a potential free agency landing spot for the 30-year-old who played all 82 games in 2025-26.

Writing for The Athletic, Zach Harper singled out both Detroit and the Miami Heat as options.

“Brown should definitely look to join a team like Miami or Detroit, which need production on the perimeter,” he wrote. “He’s not much of a shooter, but he’s still a good contributor.”

The Pistons lost several of their top wing options over the offseason, and while they also saw the departure of Isaiah Stewart and have yet to officially bring back Duren, forward depth is an issue that can be fixed now in the form of Brown. While his shooting might be a bit spotty, his experience and availability bring major upside, especially if Detroit can get him on another veteran minimum deal in free agency.

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Along with Brown, the Pistons have been linked to veteran DeMar DeRozan, who is now on the market after being waived by the Sacramento Kings. He would bring different things to the table, but could offer scoring, leadership, and another clutch body willing to take important shots, traits not seen by Duren during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Outside of whatever happens with Duren’s free agency, Detroit has a bit of flexibility, and signing a player like Brown could be a worthwhile move.

Jalen Duren Contract Extension Talks Continue

Though linked to several teams after not resigning with the Pistons early in the offseason, all signs point to Detroit keeping the up-and-coming big man this summer. Terms of a new contract agreement remain to be seen, but if another franchise was eager to steal him, it would have happened already.

But that being said, Duren is still a restricted free agent, as he has yet to come to terms on a new contract so far. He wants a max deal, but the Pistons aren’t willing to give him one after what was a more than disappointing playoff run for the 22-year-old center.

It remains to be seen how close the two parties are to an agreement, but as team insider Kumayl Khahil reported, potential contract details are now emerging, with a number Detroit is willing to offer now out in the open.

“And from what I’ve heard and understand, the Pistons have been in the 35-38 million range for Jalen Duren’s contract,” he wrote in a post on X.

And from what I’ve heard and understand, the Pistons have been in the 35-38 million range for Jalen Duren’s contract. https://t.co/HsMGS7LtOD — Ku 🦉 (@KuKhahil) August 3, 2026

Despite not yet being re-signed with the team, the Pistons have been clear that Duren is a big part of the roster and want to bring him back on a deal that makes sense for both sides. He remains one of the biggest names still technically available in free agency, but at this point, an extension feels like it will come sometime soon.

Detroit has made offseason changes in hopes of not recreating what went wrong in the playoffs, but a final 2026-27 roster has yet to be decided. Duren is likely a part of that group, but someone like Brown, or even DeRozan, could be on the table too if the front office is serious about capitalizing on Cunningham’s rapid rise to stardom.