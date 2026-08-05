NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis ‘Barometer,’ Jalen Duren Next Step & More

The NBA trade rumor mill plays a key function in the league these days, as free agency isn’t quite the engine for player movement that it used to be. So, what happens instead is that players sign extensions, and those extensions act as the contracts that will be dangled on the trade market. That system has replaced free agency almost entirely.

That’s why there is a special focus these days on what happens in the extension market, and why one NBA executive called the upcoming Anthony Davis extension talks with the Wizards, “kind of a barometer of where things are heading.”

Davis is eligible for an extension starting on Thursday, August 6, and is eligible for a deal worth four years and around $275 million. At his best, Davis is worth a full max extension–in his last full season, he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots. But that was two years ago, and he has played only 71 games in the two seasons since, reinforcing his injury-prone reputation as he moves into his age 33/34 season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis a Critical Decision

There was a time when Davis might have just been handed a full extension. But the NBA’s apron rules have rolled that back, and it is now much more incumbent on teams to be careful when handing out extensions, especially if they might turn around and trade the player they’re extending, as is a strong possibility with Davis.

The Wizards frustrated some around the league by handing a hefty four-year, $212 million extension to Trae Young. If Davis is a critical extension as far as setting the market for former star players who now have ample asterisks because of age and injury, the Wizards–who are eager to start winning after years of rebuilding–might not be the team that other GMs want negotiating the deal.

But players like, say, Jimmy Butler in Golden State or Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami will take interest–both are aging, coming off injury and eligible for extensions in the coming months.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jalen Duren, Mavericks Rumor

The buzzword around Pistons restricted free agent Jalen Duren has not been so much progress as acceptance. His restricted free agency has gone exactly according to script, as he wants a max deal and the Pistons are still a long way from offering that. Duren’s camp has used both of its bits of leverage–pumping the media with a sign-and-trade rumor than wasn’t based in much fact, and threatening to sign the qualifying offer. Neither has worked.

It could take more weeks still, but Duren will soon need to make a more reasonable counteroffer to the Pistons and the talks will restart from there. Detroit has the leverage here, and Duren will eventually accept that and attempt to move the offer up.

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The Grizzlies remain a team that is active on the trade market, though there is no hurry to get something done. Memphis has 19 players under contract and will have to lop off four. A buyout for D’Angelo Russell is all but assured, but the rest of moves could be trades of back-end players. One thing not expected: A trade of veteran forward Jerami Grant, who arrived from Portland in the Ja Morant trade and is under contract for $34 million this year, with a $36 million player option next year.

The Grizzlies have no plans to trade Grant, at least not this year. The hope is that he can provide a veteran presence for the wave of young players on the roster, and could be moved next year.

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Jake Fischer of The Stein Line mentioned on a Bleacher Report stream the possibility of a trade of Klay Thompson to the Heat for Nikola Jovic, as the Mavs have resisted the idea of buying out Thompson with nothing in return. We reported the sides talked about such a deal a month ago, but the Mavs are hesitant on the contract of Jovic. Now that it appears there may be no other options, Dallas could see Jovic–who is coming off a rough year after showing some signs of progress early in his career–as a worthy gamble.

Jovic, though, is just starting a four-year, $62 million extension.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stars on the Block

We’re keeping Stephen Curry on the list though there’s no way the Warriors would trade him unless he asks for it …

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The Nuggets are on track to operate over the second apron, which is not a place any team–especially a Kroenke team–likes to operate. Probably the easiest way for the Nuggets to reset their books as they prepare for a massive Nikola Jokic extension is to deal Murray. But would they?

Stephen Curry, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $62 million.) When the Warriors failed to land LeBron James this summer, and wound up pretty much bringing back the same roster as last year, there was some fear–even some speculative reporting–that Curry and the front office are not on the same page. That fear has been quelled somewhat, but it bears watching what the Warriors and Curry do about an extension later this month.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) Davis is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension this week, and all eyes will be on how he and the Wizards handle that situation. Few think that the oft-injured Davis is worth that much, but Washington did already overpay Trae Young this summer. The Wiz want to get Davis on the court, and potentially deal him at next winter’s deadline.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) We’re not expecting Williamson to be moved by the end of the summer, but if he stays on the floor early in the year, New Orleans has plenty of incentive to find a new spot for him. A frontcourt of Derik Queen and Williamson makes little sense.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) There does not seem to be a market for Durant, who is 37 and has $90 million over two years on his contract. Rumors of Pistons interest has faded as the focus there is on re-signing Jalen Duren. Maybe a Durant deal comes back up after that gets done? It’s a longshot.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The Warriors still have Butler on the roster, and despite persistent summer rumors he could be dealt for a star, the team never really wanted to trade him. Maybe that changes once he gets back on the floor, if the Warriors struggle.

NBA Trade Rumors: Young Targets

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under (OK, 26 for Trey Murphy) crowd.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Just like Butler, Moody was in danger of being traded while rehabbing a knee injury, at least until LeBron James finally signed. Now, Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. Maybe he could be moved at the deadline.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) Sign-and-trade options for Duren are all but extinguished–were the Pistons ever really weighing a deal with the Kings for Domantas Sabonis? The Pistons have made moves to be able to give Duren more money, and that’s the likely way this all plays out.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading him. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four first-round picks) to pry him from New Orleans, though that price has dropped a bit. Still, there’s been no movement yet, but perhaps the James logjam will get Murphy’s market moving again.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) The long restricted free-agent slog is on for Watson, and the Nuggets have surprised many by not being aggressive in moving players to create some breathing room to keep Watson. The sign-and-trade market reportedly includes the Clippers, Hawks and Bucks, and the Nuggets might be open to a deal if it brings back an expiring contract and a draft pick.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference Targets

The market is not done moving, and there in an Eastern Conference that should be wide open this year, there should be plenty of possibilities.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) The Hawks have the rights to Kuminga so, though he is a free agent, his next deal could come via sign-and-trade. The Lakers and Cavs are of interest but the process has been moving like molasses.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is in the final year of his deal and wants an extension that starts at about what he is making now. The Nets likely won’t go that high, and if no middle ground is found, we are in for another heap of trade talk. Even if Porter is extended, he could be a trade candidate by next February’s deadline.

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he’s come over from the Suns.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s doubtful that the Cavaliers will make a big move on their frontcourt pieces–Allen and Evan Mobley–now that James is not coming to Cleveland. But there would be a market for Allen, who would be an easier pieces to trade.

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that could mean moving off Strus, if they can find a taker.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Two things may well both be true on Turner–the Bucks are not shopping him because they want some veterans on hand, and there is no interest in him from other teams because of his contract. He’s still a logical target for a team that needs its young players to get minutes.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he figures to be involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Western Conference Targets

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible Lakers target.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) The Wolves, according to a report in The Athletic, were offered Jaylen Brown with the Celtics wanting Rudy Gobert, plus picks, as part of a trade package. The Wolves turned that down, though there still has been interest in Gobert, who is up for an extension.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs. (Remaining contract: one year, $17.5 million.) The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is heading into the final season of his contract, and San Antonio is likely to phase out his minutes in favor of younger players. He is still a valued leader on the team, but he could be a chip worth cashing in if the Spurs can land a first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Sabonis has had some nibbles, but no bites. There was a rumor that the Hornets were planning to trade for him, but that proved fruitless. Then there was the Jalen Duren sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which was far-fetched from the beginning. This one might have to wait until the season gets going.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant. Holiday is not getting any younger, but he has value around the NBA.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. There was some hope that he could be waived, but after the Kings let DeMar DeRozan go, they’ll keep LaVine on the books and hope they can find a place to dump him.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that, and the Nuggets have not pushed hard for a trade.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Another aging Mav! Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter. The addition of Tarik Biberovic is more incentive to move Thompson, who could be bought out.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

What’s Been Done: NBA’s Big Deals

The NBA trade rumor mill has had a busy summer, interspersed with some controversy. Here are the top rumors that sprouted into actual trades …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Boston’s controversial decision to move Brown as he neared an extension on a supermax contract set off a round of second apron discussion in the NBA.

Celtics get: Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Sixers get: Jaylen Brown.

Heat-Bucks Trade

The deal that kicked off the summer was the one most expected to be expanded, but wound up staying a two-teamer. The Bucks are banking on this being enough for a rebuild, and the Heat were hoping this precedes a LeBron James return. Alas …

Bucks get: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Also Bucks got the 13th pick in the draft (Nate Ament) and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Heat get: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Hornets-Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

The Wolves combined their two major transactions, taking a chance on bringing in LaMelo Ball and getting off the contract of Julius Randle.

Timberwolves get: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, No. 33 pick (Isaiah Evans).

Hornets get: Naz Reid, Mouhamadou Gueye, rights to Matteo Spagnolo, Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2033, second round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033, plus three swaps, also from Minnesota.

Nets get: Julius Randle, No. 28 pick (Joshua Jefferson).

Bulls get: Nic Claxton

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Memphis finally moves on from Ja Morant, and was able to do so by taking on Jerami Grant’s contract–but did not have to include outgoing draft capital.

Grizzlies get: Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Blazers get: Ja Morant. Clippers-Pistons-Grizzlies-Mavericks-Wizards-Bucks Trade A classic NBA deal that started as Isaiah Stewart going to Memphis, but ballooned since. Grizzlies get: Isaiah Stewart, D’Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, five second-round picks. (Lose: Santi Aldama.) Pistons get: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris. (Lose: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser.) Clippers get: Trade exception. (Lose: John Collins.) Wizards get: Khris Middleton. (Lose: D’Angelo Russell.) Bucks get: Caris LeVert. (Lose: Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, AJ Johnson.) Mavericks get: Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser. (Lose: Khris Middleton.) Raptors-Clippers Trade Now, this trade has been undone punishment for the Aspiration scandal has yet to be doled out, but it’s still likely to get done once that situation is settled. There are still a lot of questions about when that might be, though. Raptors get: Kawhi Leonard. Clippers get: Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks.

Suns-Hornets Trade

The Hornets had been looking for a taker for Bridges, whose past domestic violence charges scared off many teams. But Charlotte attached draft capital and the Suns took him in.

Suns get: Miles Bridges, 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick.

Hornets get: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, 2033 first-round pick.

Hawks-Thunder-Mavericks Trade

The Thunder jettisoned Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins for second-round picks early in July, and got all the way under the second apron by moving Lu Dort later in a three-team deal that saw former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher dealt, too.

Hawks get: Lu Dort, Ryan Nembhard.

Thunder get: Three second-round picks.

Mavericks get: Zaccharie Risacher.