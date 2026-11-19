The Detroit Pistons have received encouraging news about Cade Cunningham ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

After missing Wednesday’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans because of right knee soreness, Cunningham has been listed as probable for Detroit’s November 20 home game against Toronto.

The designation was confirmed in the NBA’s official injury report on Thursday, November 19.

It’s a welcome development for a Pistons team that has continued winning despite a growing list of injuries. Detroit improved to 10-4 with a 122-109 victory over New Orleans, completing a four-game road trip with three wins.

Now Cunningham appears to be moving closer to returning, although his availability has not been officially confirmed.

Is Cade Cunningham Playing Against the Raptors?

Cunningham’s probable designation suggests the Pistons expect their star point guard to be available when Toronto visits Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

He is still dealing with right knee soreness, however, and his status will need to be confirmed closer to tipoff.

The injury became a concern following Detroit’s impressive 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, November 17.

Cunningham played nearly 38 minutes in that contest, finishing with 27 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Pistons ended San Antonio’s 12-game winning streak.

Detroit subsequently listed Cunningham as questionable against the Pelicans before ultimately ruling him out.

His absence didn’t stop the Pistons.

John Collins led Detroit with 20 points against New Orleans, while Paul Reed and Daniss Jenkins contributed 17 apiece. Seven Pistons scored in double figures, and Detroit recorded 29 assists on 41 made field goals.

Following the victory, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised the team’s ability to keep producing regardless of who was available.

“One guy goes down, eight guys go down, however many guys we have out right now, they all play the same way and they all want to share the game,” Bickerstaff said, according to Pistons.com.

Still, getting Cunningham back would be significant.

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 25.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds this season. His ability to create offense becomes especially valuable with several of Detroit’s regular contributors unavailable.

Pistons Rule Out Jalen Duren, Several Others Against Raptors

While Cunningham’s status is trending in the right direction, Detroit’s latest injury report includes several notable absences.

All-Star center Jalen Duren remains out with a right hamstring strain, while Ron Holland II has been ruled out because of a left knee contusion and bone bruise.

Duncan Robinson is also out with a left quadriceps strain, and Taurean Prince remains sidelined following right knee surgery.

Duren’s continued absence is especially significant for Detroit’s frontcourt.

The Pistons previously announced that Duren had been cleared to begin on-court basketball activities but would require another two weeks before his next evaluation.

Cunningham previously addressed the challenges of playing without Duren, acknowledging that his teammates were working to replace the center’s production on the glass and around the basket.

Collins and Reed have stepped into larger roles, and their contributions were instrumental in Detroit’s latest victory.

The Raptors are dealing with injury problems of their own. RJ Barrett has been ruled out because of a right hamstring strain, while Kawhi Leonard is unavailable due to left knee injury management.

Friday’s matchup is part of the NBA Cup group stage, adding another layer of significance to Detroit’s return home.

Toronto enters the contest at 5-10, compared with Detroit’s 10-4 record.

The Pistons have already demonstrated they can win without their leading scorer. Cunningham’s probable return gives them a chance to carry that momentum into the NBA Cup with their offensive centerpiece back on the floor.