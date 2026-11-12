Cade Cunningham Makes Honest Statement About Jalen Duren’s Absence

The Detroit Pistons have been playing without All-Star center Jalen Duren since the first week of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Duren has been limited to just two games after suffering a strained right hamstring against the Miami Heat on October 23.

In eight games since the big man went down, the Pistons are 5-3. Cade Cunningham continues to carry the offense, while Paul Reed and John Collins have stepped up in Duren’s absence

Cade Cunningham’s Honest Message on Jalen Duren’s Absence

In an interview with Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News, Cade Cunningham opened up about playing without Jalen Duren in the last eight games.

The Pistons are just 18th in the NBA in rebounding since Duren got sidelined. They are also allowing plenty of offensive rebounds, but Cunningham commended the team’s effort in trying to do their best in running the paint.

“We are trying our best to make up what (Duren) brings to us every night,” Cunningham said. “Being on the glass while still trying to get paint points. Obviously, we haven’t done anywhere near as well as we do when he is with us, but the togetherness and trying to cover for each other have been there. That has allowed us to win games.”

The Pistons are currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-3 record. They are just behind the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. They are set to begin a four-game road trip on Thursday.

Jalen Duren Injury Update

After Jalen Duren initially went down with his hamstring injury, the Detroit Pistons gave him a two-week timeline.

Last Sunday, the Pistons announced via press release that they have extended Duren’s recovery period by two more weeks.

“Pistons center Jalen Duren continues to make progress through rehab for a right hamstring strain suffered at Miami on 10/23. He has been cleared to begin on-court basketball activity, and his status will be updated again in two weeks,” the statement read.

The Pistons have relied on Paul Reed and John Collins to fill in the void left by Duren. Coach JB Bickerstaff has been using small-ball lineups in certain situations.

On Thursday, the Pistons face Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards. They are also said to visit the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans during their trip.