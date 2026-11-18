The Detroit Pistons barely had time to enjoy their biggest win of the season before another injury concern emerged.

Cade Cunningham is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of right knee soreness, according to the NBA’s official 2 p.m. ET injury report.

The designation comes less than 24 hours after Cunningham scored 27 points in Detroit’s 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, ending their 12-game winning streak.

Cunningham played nearly 38 minutes Tuesday, adding six assists and five rebounds as the Pistons rallied from a 14-point deficit.

Now, Detroit faces the possibility of playing without its offensive leader on the second night of a back-to-back.

Cade Cunningham Injury Update Adds Uncertainty for Pistons

The Pistons have not disclosed when Cunningham developed the soreness or whether it is related to Tuesday’s game.

His questionable designation leaves open the possibility that he could play against New Orleans.

Cunningham made 12-of-25 shots against San Antonio, helping Detroit withstand a 25-point, 18-rebound performance from Victor Wembanyama.

The Pistons also received 25 points from Daniss Jenkins, including 21 after halftime.

But Cunningham’s presence remains central to Detroit’s offense.

He creates opportunities for teammates, controls the pace and gives the Pistons a dependable scoring option when possessions break down.

Without him, coach J.B. Bickerstaff would need more production from Jenkins and Detroit’s remaining guards.

The situation is particularly challenging because Cunningham isn’t the only player dealing with an injury.

Pistons Injury Report Shows Five Players Ruled Out

Detroit’s injury report includes several other absences.

Starting center Jalen Duren remains out with a right hamstring strain, while Ronald Holland II will miss Wednesday’s game because of a left knee contusion and bone bruise.

Taurean Prince is out with right knee soreness, and Duncan Robinson remains sidelined with a left quadriceps strain.

Isaiah Joe is questionable with a right hip contusion.

Those injuries have already forced Bickerstaff to adjust his rotation during Detroit’s road trip.

Yet the Pistons found a way to beat a San Antonio team that entered Tuesday riding one of the league’s longest winning streaks.

Jenkins’ performance was particularly encouraging.

With Cunningham drawing defensive attention, Jenkins gave Detroit another reliable source of offense.

That contribution could become even more important Wednesday.

Pistons Face Short-Handed Pelicans in Road Trip Finale

New Orleans is dealing with significant injuries of its own.

Trey Murphy III is out because of bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Dejounte Murray, who is away from the team after requesting a trade, is listed out with a left ankle sprain, while Bennedict Mathurin is sidelined with left plantar fasciitis.

The Pelicans enter Wednesday’s matchup coming off a 115-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Detroit, meanwhile, is 9-4 after Tuesday’s win and hopes to close its four-game road trip with another victory.

But much depends on Cunningham’s availability.

The former No. 1 overall pick has become the player Detroit relies on to organize its offense and make the biggest decisions late in games.

For now, Cunningham remains questionable, not ruled out.

His final status will determine whether the Pistons must attempt to build on their statement win without the player who led them to it.