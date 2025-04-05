Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Pistons Clinch Playoff Berth

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Jalen Duren
Getty
Jalen Duren goes up for a rebound against Pacers' center Myles Turner.

The Detroit Pistons have clinched a Playoff berth for the first time since 2019, following a 117-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Detroit, without All-Star Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, and Tobias Harris, had six players in double figures as they cruised to a comfortable victory over the Raptors, who were without four key players. Forward Tim Hardaway Jr. led the team with 23 points, and center Jalen Duren helped put the Pistons over the top with a 21 point and 18 rebound performance.

The Pistons entered the game with a magic number of one, meaning a Detroit win or an Orlando Magic loss guaranteed a top six playoff seed. The Pistons, who dropped two straight games, secured the win and have secured the best team record since the 2015-16 season.

The 2024-25 season has been one of the most impressive turnarounds in NBA history. Following the worst season in team history, the Pistons have improved by 29 wins in one year, more than tripling their total from the previous year. Now, the Pistons are currently battling for seeding with the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Pistons holding a slight lead with the fifth seed.

Detroit’s emergence can’t be overstated, and there is more than enough praise to go around. Whether it’s the excellent coaching from JB Bickerstaff, the roster construction from new GM Trajan Langdon, the emergence of Cunningham, the veterans providing leadership, or the young roster stepping up, this season has given the NBA a reason to fear the Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons have clinched a Playoff berth, and now the team sets its sights on new heights for the young team.

Reese Taylor Reese Taylor is a Michigan-based sports writer who covers the Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. More about Reese Taylor

Read More

Detroit Pistons Players

Malik Beasley's headshot M. Beasley
Cade Cunningham's headshot C. Cunningham
Jalen Duren's headshot J. Duren
Simone Fontecchio's headshot S. Fontecchio
Tim Hardaway's headshot T. Hardaway
Tobias Harris's headshot T. Harris
Ron Holland's headshot R. Holland
Jaden Ivey's headshot J. Ivey
Daniss Jenkins's headshot D. Jenkins
Bobi Klintman's headshot B. Klintman
Chimezie Metu's headshot C. Metu
Jaylen Nowell's headshot J. Nowell
Paul Reed's headshot P. Reed
Marcus Sasser's headshot M. Sasser
Dennis Schroder's headshot D. Schröder
Tolu Smith's headshot T. Smith
Isaiah Stewart's headshot I. Stewart
Ausar Thompson's headshot A. Thompson
Lindy Waters's headshot L. Waters

Comments

Detroit Pistons Clinch Playoff Berth

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x