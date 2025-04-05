Detroit Pistons Clinch Playoff Berth

The Detroit Pistons have clinched a Playoff berth for the first time since 2019, following a 117-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Detroit, without All-Star Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, and Tobias Harris, had six players in double figures as they cruised to a comfortable victory over the Raptors, who were without four key players. Forward Tim Hardaway Jr. led the team with 23 points, and center Jalen Duren helped put the Pistons over the top with a 21 point and 18 rebound performance.

The Pistons entered the game with a magic number of one, meaning a Detroit win or an Orlando Magic loss guaranteed a top six playoff seed. The Pistons, who dropped two straight games, secured the win and have secured the best team record since the 2015-16 season.

The 2024-25 season has been one of the most impressive turnarounds in NBA history. Following the worst season in team history, the Pistons have improved by 29 wins in one year, more than tripling their total from the previous year. Now, the Pistons are currently battling for seeding with the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Pistons holding a slight lead with the fifth seed.

Detroit’s emergence can’t be overstated, and there is more than enough praise to go around. Whether it’s the excellent coaching from JB Bickerstaff, the roster construction from new GM Trajan Langdon, the emergence of Cunningham, the veterans providing leadership, or the young roster stepping up, this season has given the NBA a reason to fear the Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons have clinched a Playoff berth, and now the team sets its sights on new heights for the young team.