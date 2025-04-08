Detroit Pistons’ Star Guard Hopeful to Return to Lineup In Time for Postseason

Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff remains hopeful that Jaden Ivey, the team’s starting two-guard, can return to the lineup in time for the postseason.

The Detroit Pistons, stacked with young talent, have become the NBA’s wunderkind team of the season with their incredible turnaround. Cade Cunningham looks like a legitimate star and Jalen Duren has shown his ability to overpower opponents in the paint at an NBA level.

But the team has severely missed the 3-point shooting ability of Jaden Ivey. The star guard fractured his fibula in a New Year’s game against the New York Knicks, and has been out of the lineup since. In his absence, Bickerstaff has turned to his veteran bench for shot making, but Ivey’s impact is clear – shooting a touch under 41% before his injury.

Head coach JB Bickerstaff remained optimistic by declaring “We’re hopeful he’ll be back this season,” after the injury was announced. Despite a usual recovery time of up to six months, Ivey has been seen taking shots in no-contact shoot-arounds.

What Does An Ivey Return Do For Malik Beasley?

The need for shooting was clear as far back as last offseason, when the Pistons acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. from Dallas. But Bickerstaff has relied on veteran guard Malik Beasley the most since Ivey suffered his injury, showing great trust in the journeyman. Beasley is averaging the third-most FGA per game for Detroit, after only Cade Cunningham and, you guessed it, Jaden Ivey.

Malik Beasley, on an expiring $6-million contract, has been performing unbelievably in Ivey’s absence. He’s been an absolute pistol, hitting 3.9 3-pointers per game with a 41.6% average and becoming just the fourth player in league history to make more than 300 3-pointers in a season.

MALIK BEASLEY’S 300th 3-POINTER OF THE SEASON 🚨 The 4th player in NBA history to reach the mark! pic.twitter.com/9sI5HVrj0A — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2025

With Malik scorching nets and filling in sufficiently, Bickerstaff has a big decision to make if Ivey should return. The best case scenario would see both Ivey and Beasley on the court with Cunningham and Duren. A lineup like that, with everyone performing top-notch, looks terrifying. It’s tough to imagine a bad series-matchup for Detroit with that group.

However, remember that this is all dependent on Ivey’s health.

Will Ivey Be Healthy Enough to Perform?

The big question remains Ivey’s ability to run five-on-five practices, and then full-contact. As of now, he’s simply putting up shots and likely still in rehab. Tempering expectations may be the best course of action.

The chemistry that Detroit is currently playing with, at 43-34, is difficult to tinker with in theory. Why change what isn’t broken? Ivey’s return would likely see him in a smaller role than he fit into earlier in the season.

Bickerstaff noted, “the bone takes its time to heal and for everybody that can be a different thing. We’re hopeful that he’ll be back this season for sure.”

Needless to say, the Pistons are already a dangerous team. Adding a sharpshooter like Ivey can only make things better.