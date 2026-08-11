Detroit Pistons Named ‘Best Fit’ for Six-Time NBA All-Star in Free Agency

If the Detroit Pistons want to add another reliable scoring threat before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, they could have an opportunity to do so.

The Pistons were recently named as a “best fit” for a top-20 scorer of all time who is still searching for a new NBA home in free agency.

Detroit Pistons Named ‘Best Fit’ for DeMar DeRozan in NBA Free Agency

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed the Pistons as a fit for DeMar DeRozan following his departure from the Sacramento Kings.

DeRozan is 37 years old, but he’s still an extremely productive player, especially when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, as evidenced by the fact that he averaged 18.4 points per game for Sacramento last season.

“So much attention is paid to what DeMar DeRozan can’t do: hit threes, spend a ton of time off the ball, defend, etc. We need to spend more time appreciating that someone in his late-30s remains a durable walking bucket,” Favale wrote.

“DeRozan has missed 13 combined games over the past three seasons and racked up more than 10 DNPs just twice for his entire career. The absence of meaningful three-point volume works against him, but he’s averaged over 20 points per 36 minutes on better than 50 percent shooting inside the arc through each of the past seven seasons. Nikola Jokić, De’Aaron Fox and Jaylen Brown are the only other players who have done the same while qualifying for the scoring leaderboard.”

Other teams listed as good potential fits for DeRozan by Favale include the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz.

DeMar DeRozan Playing the Waiting Game with NBA Free Agency

Given the fact that he’s still a very productive and capable scorer, DeRozan will assuredly find a new place to play next season, it’s just a matter of when and where.

We’ve reached the deadest part of the NBA calendar where most of the big-name free agents have already been signed and many key executives and coaches are on vacation with the start of the season over two months away. There isn’t much urgency at this specific point in time, but that will change as we move closer to the start of the season. So, we should get some resolution regarding DeRozan’s NBA future pretty soon.