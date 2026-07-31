Detroit Pistons Named Potential Landing Spot for Two-Time NBA All-Star

It’s been a bit of a rough offseason for the Detroit Pistons.

After finishing the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference and advancing to the conference semifinals last season, the Pistons haven’t moved the needle much with their offseason additions. But, perhaps another move could be on the horizon.

Detroit Pistons Named Potential Landing Spot for Zach LaVine

The Pistons were recently named as a top potential landing spot for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine by Nico Martinez of Fadeaway World.

LaVine faces an uncertain future with the Sacramento Kings after picking up his $49 million player option for next season. The Kings are firmly in rebuild mode, and as a result LaVine might not have much of a role with the team moving forward. If he ultimately becomes available, perhaps the Pistons could pounce.

“It hasn’t been a great summer for the Pistons. As much as Cade Cunningham tried to recruit his fellow players, none of them are set to join him in Detroit. What’s worse is that they’ve already lost one of their own starters (Tobias Harris), while another holds off on extension talks in the pursuit of a better deal (Jalen Duren),” Martinez wrote.

“By adding LaVine, the Pistons can somewhat recover their losses and prove to Cade that they are serious about being competitive. With Zach, the Pistons may not be favorites in the East, but they’d stand a better chance to keep up against the top-tier backcourts in New York, Philadelphia, and Cleveland. The only doubt is whether they would want to extend his contract.”

LaVine averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Kings last season.

Zach LaVine Could Provide Pistons with Additional Offensive Punch

If LaVine does ultimately land in Detroit, he could potentially provide the Pistons with some additional offensive punch alongside star guard Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons lost their third-leading scorer from last season, Tobias Harris, in free agency, and their second-leading scorer, Jalen Duren, is in the midst of a contract negotiation with the organization, leaving his future with the franchise a bit murky.

LaVine is limited as a player, but he boasts a career average of 20.7 points per game. Putting the ball in the basket is one thing he can do consistently, and that could prove very valuable for Detroit.